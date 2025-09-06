DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Saturday, September 6, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream, Woodbine, Del Mar, Laurel, and Colonial Downs.
Post Time: 12:28 ET
Track: Colonial Downs (2nd Race)
Horse: FIGHTNOMOREFOREVER (#8, 6-1)
FIGHTNOMOREFOREVER has been in rock solid form but produced both wins at longer than 1 Mile which is the concern to back on top here. Closers have been strong in these 1 Mile Inner Turf races at Colonial with 17 of the 30 winners since August 1 rallying from 4th or farther back at the 1st call. Tough beat 3-back losing the win photo to the DH winner who repeated in a 20K claimer with a 71 Beyer. – Art Gropper | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 12:50 ET
Track: Monmouth (1st Race)
Horse: THE GODDESS FACTOR (#2, 9-2)
THE GODDESS FACTOR is a DRF Best Bet (Kenny Peck). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 12:50 ET
Track: Gulfstream (1st Race)
Horse: AMAURY M. V. P. (#7, 6-1)
AMAURY M. V. P. was right there at the 1/8th pole in his last two starts only to tire in both. Now he puts three races together. Tactical speed helps the trip while being stuck between foes did not in his most recent. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:04 ET
Track: Kentucky Downs (2nd Race)
Horse: ISK MANAGER (#1, 8-1)
Yes, RISK MANAGER as the chart says did get a "dream split" last time out - but he also was moving very strongly when that split came, and kept that up through the wire in an eye-catching performance. Had raced for just a $20K tag three starts ago - now in for $80K. Trainer M Maker after a dry spell at KD has gotten the mojo back - third winner of the meet came Thursday. 7yo has gotten in three works since his Aug. 1 race, a pretty good sign when combined with the sharp win and the class hike. – Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:06 ET
Track: Woodbine (3rd Race)
Horse: CAN'T JUMP (#3, 4-1)
CAN'T JUMP is halving in value after getting softened up in a speed duel in his first two-turn Tapeta try a month ago. He's dropping some weight the the leading apprentice Moran taking over. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:09 ET
Track: Colonial Downs (7th Race)
Horse: ANTRAX (#7, 15-1)
ANTRAX should get the right pace flow with a ton of outside gate speed signed on to stalk and his Beyers fit exiting a field-best speed figure while 15-1 morning line odds are juicy. Turf is a concern being by a 5%-winning 1st grass sire but his unraced dam produced 1-for-3 turfer Mezzaro (56K). – Art Gropper | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:40 ET
Track: Monmouth (9th Race)
Horse: BOTTLE ROCKET (#9, 7-2)
BOTTLE ROCKET has Beyers that fit well against the figures posted by the two Chad Brown entrants, favorites FORWARD DEPLOYED and BLAME THE BANKER, and she ran well in defeat when last seen, hampered by an off-the-pace trip against a short field that was light on early zip; trainer Michael Trombetta has enjoyed a solid Monmouth meet, winning with five of 11 starters (45%) shipping in from area tracks. – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:55 ET
Track: Colonial Downs (10th Race)
Horse: LURED AWAY (#8, 10-1)
LURED AWAY is the local horse with a big chance on the surface switch. A winner at today's distance 2-back; his stakes debut was a last to 3rd rally vs. the runner-up who Beyered 87 in a next-out CT-500K stakes triumph. 1st Turf start by a sire who only hits with 3% among 1st-turf starters but his unraced dam produced 101K-grass earner Reine des Animeaux (3-for-24). – Art Gropper | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:11 ET
Track: Kentucky Downs (9th Race)
Horse: KILWIN (#9, 4-1)
KILWIN is a DRF Best (Marcus Hersh). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:17 ET
Track: Gulfstream (9th Race)
Horse: KALIK (#4, 20-1)
KALIK is a DRF Best (Scott Ehlers). | Get Past Performances for this race