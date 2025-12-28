Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com .

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Aqueduct, Gulfstream, Santa Anita, Laurel, and Oaklawn.

Post Time: 12:20 ET

Track: Gulfstream (1st Race)

Horse: DRUM ROLL (#6, 6-1)

DRUM ROLL back to more suitable spot and the turf after being ambitiously placed off the claim for current connections. Owns a win and a second in two previous starts at this level. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 12:50 ET

Track: Gulfstream (2nd Race)

Horse: BLESS AMERICA (#9, 12-1)

BLESS AMERICA second best to hard knocking, four time winner Venik in last sprint try two back at Presque Isle, getting some much needed class relief dropping to this level for local return. Well posted outside. Taken to sit a nice stalking trip just off the inside speed. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 1:10 ET

Track: Aqueduct (4th Race)

Horse: INDY RAGS (#1, 8-1)

INDY RAGS is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 1:34 ET

Track: Laurel (4th Race)

Horse: GENIEINABRIDLE (#6, 7-2)

GENIEINABRIDLE simply can't be ignored for the time being, as the mare keeps finding ways to win; her four-race winning streak has endured a temporary trainer switch, a layoff, and several steps up in class; she has found two key ways to win as well, either taking the early lead or making a unique middle move and peeling away; plenty to like coming off a photo-finish victory at this level on Dec. 7. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:10 ET

Track: Aqueduct (6th Race)

Horse: EXCELLORATOR (#6, 6-1)

EXCELLORATOR won three of his first four starts off the claim for Ness last year, including a 91 Beyer-effort in a one-turn mile at Laurel; has improved gradually since returning from a long layoff recently, and think he benefits from getting back around one-turn in this spot. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:55 ET

Track: Oaklawn (4th Race)

Horse: THREE TECHNIQUE (#1, 8-1)

THREE TECHNIQUE is an eight-time winner who has some back class to call upon. He also has some experience over the local strip. – Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:30 ET

Track: Laurel (8th Race)

Horse: PRINCE KHOZAN (#1, 7-2)

PRINCE KHOZAN is a potential standout in this field after a noble effort earlier this month; the gelding has not shown much on the dirt recently, which made it highly encouraging when he earned a 77 Beyer at this level behind runaway winner Alvy; his form on turf over the summer was solid too, which legitimizes his more recent effort in December; might have more to offer in his second start back. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:33 ET

Track: Santa Anita (4th Race)

Horse: WISHTHEYALLCOULDBE (#13, 5-1)

Cal-bred fillies and mares sprint on dirt; nine-win veteran WISHTHEYALLCOULDBE returns to the state-bred ranks after a comeback prep vs. open N1X foes; she finished fourth. 'ALLCOULDBE is a five-time winner at this Cal-bred N1X/optional condition; she runs for the optional $20k tag and is likely to improve second start back. Her races this spring at SA would dust this field. The uncertainty is if she still "has it" at age 7. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:49 ET

Track: Aqueduct (9th Race)

Horse: BOB JOHN RAY (#2, 6-1)

BOB JOHN RAY finished second with a 77 Beyer going this distance at this level early in his career; won three in a row around two turns on dirt recently, including a game victory two back when fighting off several challengers to prevail over a hard-hitting field of $10k claimers; technically stepping up in class, but this is not a particularly strong N1X field. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:48 ET

Track: Gulfstream (10th Race)

Horse: COMMENDATORE (#7, 6-1)

COMMENDATORE takes big plunge in class in finale, stretches out while back on turf for just the third time. Might get brave if clearing off early as expected with this bunch. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:47 ET

Track: Oaklawn (10th Race)

Horse: GOLD STRATEGY (#10, 5-1)

GOLD STRATEGY is a DRF Best Bet (Mary Rempellini). | Get Past Performances for this race

