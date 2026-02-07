DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Sunday, February 8, 2026

Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com .

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream, Tampa Bay Downs, and Santa Anita.

Post Time: 12:20 ET

Track: Gulfstream (1st Race)

Horse: MAX (#5, 5-1)

MAX ran solid second behind well backed and more experienced stable mate Winplaceandshow in her debut. Not sure what happened last time but did return to work well enough over the Tapeta and dropping to weakest level yet in opener. Mom was a two time turf winner. Tepid nod in wide open gasss dash. – Mike Welsch

Post Time: 1:09 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (2nd Race)

Horse: RED ELEANOR (#8, 9-2)

RED ELEANOR is a DRF Best Bet (Kenny peck).

Post Time: 1:20 ET

Track: Gulfstream (3rd Race)

Horse: FOUR GUNS (#10, 10-1)

FOUR GUNS well drawn outside after a bit of a troubled effort when trying two turns/turf in his debut. Worked well over the Tapeta for second start of form cycle and gets hot jock Egan up. – Mike Welsch

Post Time: 1:39 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (3rd Race)

Horse: BELLINI GOLD (#2, 6-1)

BELLINI GOLD is kin to nine winners, two of them stakes winners, including Hibiscus Punch, who captured the Grade 3 Barbara Fritchie; this filly has some decent works showing for her debut and she meets a seemingly average field for the class level. – Kenny Peck

Post Time: 2:39 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (5th Race)

Horse: SINGALONG KAYLA (#6, 6-1)

SINGALONG KAYLA was away slowly in a pace-packed race last time and that prevented her from getting any kind of position early, and that cost her, as her tactical speed is a big part of a game; she lands in a race today that lacks a lot of obvious early foot and she figures to benefit from a forward trip. – Kenny Peck

Post Time: 4:01 ET

Track: Santa Anita (5th Race)

Horse: ONE OF THESE DAYS (#8, 5-1)

A deep field entered this $25k claiming starter turf mile; the call is dropper ONE OF THESE DAYS. He returns to a claiming-caliber race after finishing off the board in three N1Xs; he won his last two SA starts at this mile turf distance. The deep-closing dropper can rally for the win in a race likely to unfold at a legitimate pace. – Brad Free

Post Time: 5:02

Track: Santa Anita (7th Race)

Horse: YELLOW CARD (#2, 7-2)

YELLOW CARD is a DRF Best Bet (Brad Free).

Looking for more action? It’s easier than ever to pick a winner with DRF Newbie. Access the most trusted information in horse racing! Start strong with DRF Newbie – horse racing, simplified. Try it free at newbie.drf.com.