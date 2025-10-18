DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Sunday, October 19, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Belmont at the Big A, Gulfstream, Woodbine, Santa Anita, Keeneland, and Laurel.
Post Time: 12:10 ET
Track: Laurel (1st Race)
Horse: STEWBALL (#9, 8-1)
STEWBALL returned from a layoff of nearly eight months in September and broke his maiden at Laurel with a career-best 66 Beyer; it was encouraging from a number of respects, as the 3-year-old seemed to build well on his form before the break while showing ability at the 5 1/2-furlong distance over his home course; Trombetta brought the gelding to Florida last winter and could be preparing for a similar stint in the coming months, so it would be an encouraging step if he improved again in his second start back. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:15 ET
Track: Laurel (3rd Race)
Horse: PROTECTIVE CUSTODY (#6, 5-1)
PROTECTIVE CUSTODY seemed to get back on track for McGaughey last time out when she shipped to Laurel and finished second in a $47,000 maiden special weight; the trainer is keeping her around these parts for another shot at this level: he clearly likes the course and was making up late ground in September, so adding some distance could help. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:20 ET
Track: Gulfstream (2nd Race)
Horse: DAVID PEPPERMAN (#7, 5-1)
DAVID PEPPERMAN bobbled after the break then got hung very wide before finally clearing off around clubhouse turn while tagged for first time last month. Returns to the grass, might not look back if securing the front end without as much fuss today. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:38 ET
Track: Woodbine (2nd Race)
Horse: KIKITSA (#4, 6-1)
KIKITSA rode a live rail to a clear-cut score last out in a starter/optional claimer, for which she got a 75 Beyer, which is the Beyer par for this $25K-claiming class. She could wire this group at a decent price. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:36 ET
Track: Keeneland (4th Race)
Horse: MUIR WOODS (#4, 6-1)
MUIR WOODS is a DRF Best Bet (Marcus Hersh). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:21 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (5th Race)
Horse: WINTER'S GHOST (#6, 6-1)
WINTER'S GHOST ran an underrated race off the claim at Saratoga when outrun to the early lead and then stuck chasing outside all the way going long; had little chance with a dominant front-running winner in the mud after that, then wheeled back quickly and tried gamely while involved with odds-on Valenzen Day though the stretch, before weakening late in that last one; has sprinted infrequently, but has the speed to handle the turn back after being freshened up off the claim. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:00 ET
Horse: Santa Anita (1st Race)
Track: GUILTYOFHAVINGFUN (#7, 15-1)
GUILTYOFHAVINGFUN returns to her preferred turf course (Santa Anita) and faces easier in this $25k claiming N2L turf sprint than she met recently in Cal-bred allowance races. She has speed for a pressing trip outside her main rival; she benefits by the cutback from a mile to six and one-half furlongs. To win, she must put away BAELA, who is the fastest in the field based on speed figures. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:21 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (7th Race)
Horse: CONI FIZZ (#4, 8-1)
The first thing that was noticeable when watching CONI FIZZ race in her native Argentina is that she is fast. The second is that she fights gamely when challenged, as was the case in that Group 1 win last time while stretched out to the longest distance of her career. She might be best on dirt, though she was convincing in winning a Group 3 on turf back in April, and she rated effectively in that race, before powering clear late. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:35 ET
Track: Gulfstream (8th Race)
Horse: CHLOE'S TOY (#11, 6-1)
Most of the usual suspects back at it again with trip likely to determine ultimate outcome. CHLOE'S TOY game in defeat after engaging in race long pace duel before coming out second best for same tag last time and in dangerous hands off the claim. Has beaten this kind a couple of times already this year. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:19 ET
Track: Woodbine (9th Race)
Horse: IMYOURMEDICINEMAN (#2, 6-1)
IMYOURMEDICINEMAN has worked nicely from the gate and the pole and is well-regarded by trainer Harold Ladouceur. Leading rider Hernandez was up for his gate drill last Sunday and has the mount, a positive sign. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:20 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (9th Race)
Horse: READY TO JAM (#2, 8-1)
READY TO JAM was run down by a huge longshot after briefly looking home free in the Royal North at the end of May at Woodbine; that was run over 6.5 furloings on the main course, which features a long stretch that seemed to work against her; she has run well in both sprints since, including that last one when once again going a bit longer on a quirky course; think this might be her best distance, and she is versatile in terms of running style. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:23 ET
Track: Laurel (11th Race)
Horse: EFFICACY (#11, 8-1)
EFFICACY pressed the pace in an uncharacteristic trip last time out and faded badly to eighth; the gelding has done his best running from off the pace, even if it's from a stalking position, and if he can find that sort of trip under Russell this time around, he can probably bounce back; if he does, he's a likely winner. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:04 ET
Track: Santa Anita (5th Race)
Horse: DON'T SWEAR DAVE (#6, 6-1)
A deep field of $25k claiming veterans race a mile on turf; DON'T SWEAR DAVE gets the call off his win and second in recent DMR starts at this level. 'DAVE also likes SA turf, in the exacta 7 of 15. 'DAVE was claimed off his last start and can pay quick dividends from off the pace. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
