DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Sunday, September 14, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Kentucky Downs, Colonial Downs, and Canterbury.
Post Time: 1:10 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (1st Race)
Horse: SALT PRINCESS (#3, 6-1)
SALT PRINCESS should move up on grass as a daughter of 13% turf route sire Cairo Prince, and she has a bit of a turf look to her on replay; more than that, she just strikes me as one that wants more ground, and David Donk isn't afraid to get a few prep races into a horse. -David Aragona | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:15 ET
Track: Woodbine (3rd Race)
Horse: RELOAD RALEIGH (#4, 6-1
RELOAD RALEIGH broke inward and slowly before finishing up the track behind two next-out winners in his only race July 6. The son of Reload is adding blinkers for the drop from maiden special to OS/$40K maiden company with Munger back riding for a capable second-out trainer. -Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:46 ET
Track: Monmouth (5th Race)
Horse: ONE TIME WILLARD (#4, 5-2)
ONE TIME WILLARD has steady Beyers and always runs well over this course; he's been 1st or 2nd in each of his last four races, including his latest at Colonial, where he had to overcome some traffic trouble to win over a pretty good field. -Kenny Peck |Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:05 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (5th Race)
Horse: SCARAMANGA (#5, 20-1)
SCARAMANGA has never hit the board on turf, but two of those prior efforts came early in his career before he found his best form; got back on grass last time at Saratoga and just never had a chance to be successful; was hung 4 to 5-wide all the way around the far turn in a race dominated by horses who saved ground; deserves another chance on turf at a huge price - David Aragona | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:28 ET
Track: Gulfstream (6th Race)
Horse: MY GIRL NINA (#11, 5-1)
MY GIRL NINA broke on top in her debut and that is a quality often overlooked. She ran great in said debut and has every right to improve second time racing. All 3 sibs beat winners and earned 25K, 133K, and 84K. Team Hurtak are 26% with their 2nd time maidens - Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:13 ET
Track: Monmouth Park (8th Race)
Horse: GREEN LIGHT (#8, 8-1)
THREE CAPTAINS is a triple-upgrade candidate, coming off three straight races where he was hindered by unfavorable race flows, looking to close ground in races lacking early foot and thus setting up very well for those on or close to the lead (inverted "S" symbols reflect a severe edge to Speeds); that shouldn't be an issue today, as there is established pace to his inside, and he could well take a big step forward despite this rise in class. -Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:30 ET
Track: Woodbine (7th Race)
Horse: CAYENNE KISS (#2, 5-1
CAYENNE KISS won her debut easily over current rival Perfect Sparkle before coming up empty in the rich Muskoka Stakes and exited that restricted event a little sick, according to her trainer. She worked nicely the other day and could rebound at a square price in this OS stakes with Pietro back aboard. -Ron Gierkink| Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:33 ET
Track: Los Alamitos Race Course (4th Race)
Horse: HALO RANDO (#2, 3-1)
Despite finishing off the board at even-money her only previous start at LRC, HALO RANDO is the choice in this $10k claiming sprint. She did not have a great trip at LRC two starts back; she lost considerable ground racing wide. 'RANDO returned to form finishing a solid second her next start at DMR at this level, despite making the lead too soon. This field does not have much speed, 'RANDO has enough to be forwardly placed. - Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 7:51 ET
Track: Los Alamitos (8th Race)
Horse: SMOOVE OVER (#4, 6-1
This sprint for $12.5k maiden-claiming fillies and mares came up weaker than most. It also came up without any speed. That benefits SMOOVE OVER, pace-pressing runner-up over this track during the June-July meet. Fifth last out racing 1,000 yards, she stretches to six furlongs and figures for a soft trip setting or pressing easy fractions -Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
