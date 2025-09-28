DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Sunday, September 28, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Belmont at the Big A, Gulfstream, Woodbine, and Santa Anita.
Post Time: 1:21 ET
Track: Gulfstream (2nd Race)
Horse: GULFSTREAM MARY D (#7, 5-1)
GULFSTREAM MARY D draws inside main pace foe two doors over. With a good break and some early encouragement we think the other speed will let this filly go early. Was that a classic bounce last out or does this filly prefer the turf more? How about a bit of both? Make no mistake in that she is capable if this does come off something that has been the norm for the past month here. This filly has done all of her winning on this sod. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:40 ET
Track: Woodbine (2nd Race)
Horse: ISAAC LEO (#3, 8-1)
ISAAC LEO was in fine front-running form vs. $25K maidens before showing little amongst two next-out winners most recently vs. $15K non-two stock. He could lead all the way in this seven-furlong sprint first-time off the claim by high-percentage trainer Sadler. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:05 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (3rd Race)
Horse: WHOCOULDASKFORMO (#1, 8-1)
WHOCOULDASKFORMO is DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:55 ET
Track: Gulfstream (5th Race)
Horse: PIQUANT (#7, 6-1)
PIQUANT is a new route horse. He is capable on the synth or green in case this comes off. Works are perfect in Kentucky and we like how this horse runs without a local drill. Race flow is fine and win rider gets a leg up for team Ramsey which is a 29% connection. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:05 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (5th Race)
Horse: TURF ROCKET (#4, 10-1)
TURF ROCKET wound up getting rained off the turf the last two times she was shipped to NY; returns looking for three in a row after rallying to win each of her last two starts out of town; looks like a nice fit here while catching a race that projects to set up well for her with plenty of speed signed on. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:31 ET
Track: Woodbine (7th Race)
Horse: SPEIGHTS WILL (#2, 8-1)
SPEIGHTS WILL rallied steadily after a bumping break to finish a lapped-on second two back in a $201K yearling sales stakes going 6 1/2 furlongs on the Tapeta. Throw out his last dull effort in a slow-paced maiden special traveling a mile around two turns on the inner turf. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:35 ET
Track: Gulfstream (8th Race)
Horse: RAGING FURY (#3, 7-2)
RAGING FURY is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:14 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (9th Race)
Horse: TURF ROCKET (#11, 15-1)
Post Time: 6:06 ET
Track: Santa Anita (5th Race)
Horse: APPROVAL RATING (#5, 5-1)
APPROVAL RATING was in tough and off the board both summer starts at DMR. She prefers the SA dirt track on which she scored a win and two seconds early this season. 'RATING drops to N2L $25k claiming, and is the tepid choice in a race that looks wide open. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 8:38 ET
Track: Santa Anita (10th Race)
Horse: RIBBONS (#8, 6-1)
RIBBONS is a DRF Best Bet (Brad Free). | Get Past Performances for this race
