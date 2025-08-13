DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Thursday, August 14, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Saratoga, Del Mar, and Colonial Downs.
Post Time: 12:59 ET
Track: Colonial Downs (2nd Race)
Horse: GRAMPS (#2, 4-1)
GRAMPS is one of two switching surfaces in their second start in this field, and McPeek has made the move at a 27% clip in the past five years (12-for-44, $2.69 ROI); there's little to learn from his debut, as he did no running against a stronger field on turf, so it comes down to trusting the trainer and the pedigree; sire Bolt d'Oro certainly makes more sense this time around. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:18 ET
Track: Saratoga (3rd Race)
Horse: LEADING ROLE (#5, 6-1)
LEADING ROLE was off a bit slowly, and he still looked green while trying a wide run around the turn in his debut on this surface; has shown improved speed since starting back this year; interesting at a price as he gets back to turf for a dangerous trainer. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:52 ET
Track: Saratoga (4th Race)
Horse: BOB'S CARROT (#4, 9-2)
BOB'S CARROT is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:25 ET
Track: Colonial Downs (7th Race)
Horse: SERENE SPIRIT (#9, 6-1)
SERENE SPIRIT is a DRF Best Bet (Patrick Moquin). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 8:07 ET
Track: Del Mar (7th Race)
Horse: DEFIANCE (#2, 6-1)
The gradually improving turf filly DEFIANCE, fast-closing third last out at one mile, should relish a mile and three-eighths. Sired by Curlin and produced by two-time G1 turf-route winner Avenge, DEFIANCE ran the race of her career last out. She ran faster each successive quarter-mile including a :23.14 come-home in which she passed most of the field. She stretches to three turns and can handle this entry-level allowance. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 8:37 ET
Track: Del Mar (8th Race)
Horse: FRIENDS WITH FIDEL (#3, 8-1)
FRIENDS WITH FIDEL drops to maiden-20 for the first time and tries two turns for the first time. He ran well last out at a higher level, runner-up in a sprint. 'FIDEL meets a rather ordinary field here; it is the perfect spot for a class-drop stretch-out victory. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Meet DRFai - Your Horse Racing Personal Assistant. Got a question about a race? Need help picking a winner? DRFai delivers instant, expert-level answers to all your handicapping questions. Try it now at chat.drf.com.