DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Thursday, March 5, 2026

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream, Aqueduct, Fair Grounds, Oaklawn, and Turfway.

Post Time: 1:50 ET

Track: Gulfstream (3rd Race)

Horse: IMPERIA BLUE (#8, 15-1)

IMPERIA BLUE working better than ever since bit of a troubled run last time behind odds on Call the Bullpen. Might be sitting on best yet with a little better racing luck. -Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:02 ET

Track: Oaklawn (2nd Race)

Horse: AWOL (#6, 8-1)

AWOL lost all chance shortly after the start last out, but put in a long, sustained run to reach contention in a valiant effort. -Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:32 ET

Track: Oaklawn (3rd Race)

Horse: RIGHT ON RIGHT ON (#3, 8-1)

RIGHT ON RIGHT ON is appealing from a class standpoint as one who has seen steeper. -Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:45 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (3rd Race)

Horse: CONSECRATED (#3, 6-1)

CONSECRATED during his 14-start career never has sprinted - until now. He also never has raced for a claiming tag as low as this $5K price. Blinkers on means I don't know what, but I do know that every horse trainer R Degeyter runs this meet is going to get an extra look. The lack of sprint experience aside, he sure looks like a horse who hangs late and could benefit from a cut-back. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:51 ET

Track: Gulfstream (5th Race)

Horse: BRENNA BRENNA (#5, 9-2)

BRENNA BRENNA is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Welsch). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:45 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (5th Race)

Horse: CARDINAL CUSHING (#4, 8-1)

Think CARDINAL CUSHING can outrun DIFFERENT GRAVY for the lead and go wire to wire on a fast-playing main track that strongly favored forward positions last week. Cardinal Cushing has broken sharply in all three of his starts, and while he beat very little last out, he won easily stretching out to 7 1/2f around two Delta turns. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:46 ET

Track: Aqueduct (6th Race)

Horse: TIMAEUS (#5, 8-1)

TIMAEUS won easily with an 86 Beyer the last time he raced for this claiming tag; has faced tougher in his three starts since, including that last one when stuck chasing wide over a track that was favoring speed and the inside; steps back into a better spot. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:15 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (6th Race)

Horse: QUALITY SPIRITS (#2, 8-1)

QUALITY SPIRITS not only drops from three MSW races to start his career, he's faced some saltier-than-average straight maidens, especially in his 2yo outings. In the last-out comeback race following a half-year break, he got the worst trip a horse can have on some speed-favoring surfaces - chasing a hot pace. The leader never stopped, but QS sure did. The drop down to $30K maidens helps him, and there's enough turf in the female family to suggest he'll handle the surface switch. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:48 ET

Track: Aqueduct (8th Race)

Horse: TINSELTOWN (#2, 9-2)

TINSELTOWN is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:54 ET

Track: Gulfstream (9th Race)

Horse: NAVY CROSS (#4, 8-1)

NAVY CROSS held until mid-stretch in a race that absolutely collapsed late to first three finishers, was best of anything racing up front that day. Stays put off the claim. Did have recent attempt to work aborted when rider lost iron midway through the drill. -Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:15 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (8th Race)

Horse: HITHERTO (#4, 5-1)

HITHERTO has not missed a beat working toward her belated career debut at age 4 since arriving in December or late November at FG. She's a daughter of ace turf sprint sire Street Boss, and has some grass in her family. Think she's ready, capable, and will like 5 1/2 on the grass. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:24 ET

Track: Gulfstream (10th Race)

Horse: MAGICAL TRICK (#3, 15-1)

MAGICAL TRICK missed a nose for this price two back, had chances compromised in latest when knocked about and checked back to last during early stages. Galloped out strong, gets a mulligan back with same kind at what might be a square price in finale. -Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:55 ET

Track: Turfway (1st Race)

Horse: NO POLITICS (#7, 10-1)

NO POLITICS is by a 21% debut sire. His dam went 15-1-0-3 and earned 105K. This is her first foal. Works are solid and we dig this attack post going 6 1/2 panels. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 6:25 ET

Track: Turfway (2nd Race)

GRAY IS OKAY (#7, 10-1)

GRAY IS OKAY tried this synth for the first time previously and gutted out the win at 10-1. Why can't he improve second time here? Did you see those sharp recent works? He draws fine and goes for a barn that is 25% in routes. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 7:55 ET

Track: Turfway (5th Race)

Horse: COUPLET (#5, 8-1)

COUPLET is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 8:25 ET

Track: Turfway 6th (Race)

Horse: ATLAL (#8, 8-1)

Horse: ATLAL tried this surface for the first time last out and got some play when sent off at 6-1. He didn't fire but that was his first start for a new barn. That was a good field and that race came back key when 2 of 7 returned to win with Beyer speed figures of 92 and 91 (another finished 2nd with a 85 Beyer). This gelding cuts back to a sprint but looks more than capable while distance Tommy of 390 is strong. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

