DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Thursday, October 23, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
Post Time: 1:32 ET
Track: Keeneland (2nd Race)
Horse: FOREVER ROCKET (#8, 15-1)
First-time starter FOREVER ROCKET is by leading sire Into Mischief and out of Rocketwentyone, making him a full brother to multiple graded-stakes winner Frank's Rockette, a full brother to Top Gun Rocket, who has gotten up to 91 on the Beyer Speed Figure scale, and a half to American Rockette, fourth in a pair of G1s as a 2-year-old. Video from three workouts looks encouraging from a variety of angles; he has some speed and the look of a hors who will suit this extended sprint. Doubt he's as high as 15-1, however. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:15 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (3rd Race)
Horse: PISTOL LIZ ABLAZEN (#3, 4-1)
PISTOL LIZ ABLAZEN got completely outrun after a slow start and was pulled up early when last seen at Saratoga; while concerning, that race was over a wet track going a distance that is beyond her best, and she has been given plenty of time since; was on a roll in races at around this level while winning five of seven between December of '24 and April of this year, including a pair of wins over this track and trip; starts back at the right level for a new trainer. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:36 ET
Track: Keeneland (4th Race)
Horse: GOOGOL JOKE (#1, 12-1)
GOOGOL JOKE looks like he's improving, and cutting back from 1 1/8 miles to a short-stretch 1 1/16 miles helps him. He led last time, too, and probably prefers a target. He should get one this time, and like the chances of him saving ground both turns while snugged just behind the leaders. The 12-1 would be plenty fair. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:47 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (4th Race)
Horse: ENIGMATIC (#3, 9-2)
ENIGMATIC switched to a crafty barn and went to Penn National to post a romping win at a short price last month; had an excuse in her prior start when caught in a fast duel and giving way late in a race that went to closers sprinting; top race makes her tough, and her speed plays at this level. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:08 ET
Track: Keeneland (5th Race)
Horse: PASEO (#8, 20-1)
PASEO is a DRF Best Bet (Marcus Hersh). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:40 ET
Track: Keeneland (6th Race)
Horse: WIZARD OF YESTER (#2, 12-1)
WIZARD OF YESTER's second start, his last race, came over a sloppy track in a one-turn seven-furlong race at Churchill. Maybe it was the wet track, maybe the one turn, maybe a combination of things, but his IND debut in a two-turn MSW was far better. Why cant' he run back to that race, if not exceed it, first off a $50K claim by trainer J Sharp? Going to show speed; probably not going to be 12-1. Like this recently claimed horse much more than the expense MSW droppers. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:53 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (6th Race)
Horse: AMICUS CURIAE (#2, 30-1)
Maybe AMICUS CURIAE was never going to run anyway, but she never got a fair chance in her turf debut last time when caught behind horses for a long way while just tracking along, and then getting blocked in the upper-stretch as the race got away from her; like her pedigree for this kind of race, and she might rate one more chance at a big price. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:53 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (8th Race)
Horse: TOUGH LOVE TORRES (#2, 8-1)
TOUGH LOVE TORRES was impressive winning her debut early last year on dirt, then caught a wet track and finished gamely for second behind a favored, front-running winner in her only other start before missing a lot of time; this might just be a starting off point for her, though returning at this level suggests otherwise, and there is turf all over her pedigree; interesting if she gets overlooked. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:30 ET
Track: Woodbine (1st Race)
Horse: BEACH READY (#7, 8-1)
BEACH READY wasn't up to snuff vs. N1X/$32K company in her last three outings on the Tapeta. She was competitive on the grass in the past and could get back on track in this easier $25K claimer with Flores replacing the departed Civaci. -Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:59 ET
Track: Woodbine (2nd Race)
Horse: PICKFORD SWEET (#3, 6-1)
PICKFORD SWEET is shortening up to seven-eighths off a series of competitive performances over 1 1/16 miles and should be along for a high placing. Mattine has low numbers with turnbacks, but this one could be the exception. -Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 7:26 ET
Track: Woodbine (5th Race)
Horse: SPIKEPHIL (#1, 6-1)
SPIKEPHIL is by the superb speed/debut sire Reload and the homebred is a full brother to stakes-placed Sunsprite along with OS allowance winner Criminal Intent. Cole has solid numbers with first-timers and when giving Munger a leg up. -Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 7:56 ET
Track: Remington (3rd Race)
Horse: MERRY MARY LOU (#4, 15-1)
MERRY MARY LOU was fourth against steeper last time and note her trainer-jockey team of Bravo and Wethey had a stakes double last Friday night at Remington Park. -Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 8:24 ET
Track: Woodbine (7th Race)
Horse: TOTALLY IN CHARGE (#4, 8-1)
TOTALLY IN CHARGE is a DRF Best Bet (Ron Gierkink). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 9:48 ET
Track: Remington (7th Race)
Horse: HALEAKALA (#7, 9-2)
HALEAKALA ran a fine race off the bench last time and would seem to have reason to move forward in her second start back. -Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race
