DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Thursday, October 9, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Belmont at the Big A, Keeneland, and Remington.
Post Time: 1:00 ET
Track: Keeneland (1st Race)
Horse: MERCILESANIHILATOR (#7, 6-1)
MERCILESANIHILATOR runs for a $40K claiming tag. First impulse might be to dismiss, but thinking it through, if one felt the horse had strict limitations and a poor long-term outlook, wouldn't this be the time to run in an eminently winnable spot? Win and get claimed and the windfall is roughly $75K. Sure, you take a loss, but at least it eats into the loss. Is this that kind of race for Mercilesanihilator? Maybe. Debut win at CD and two stakes to date. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:36 ET
Track: Keeneland (4th Race)
Horse: QUEEN DANCING (#6, 12-1)
QUEEN DANCING is a DRF Best Bet (Marcus Hersh). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:20 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (5th Race)
Horse: FIGHTFORALLEGIANCE (#1, 10-1)
Track: FIGHTFORALLEGIANCE is by excellent first-out sire Violence (20% with juvenile first-time starters); the dam was a stakes winner sprinting on dirt, and this is her first foal; Rice 4 for her last 16 with 2yo first-time starters sprinting on dirt, $3.29 ROI. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:53 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (6th Race)
Horse: THAT'S FUNNY (#2, 8-1)
THAT'S FUNNY only earned a Beyer of 57 for the maiden win when turned back in distance in May; thought that effort was better than it might look on paper as she raced wide throughout after a slow start, and she has finished behind wire-to-wire winners in both dirt starts since. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:23 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (7th Race)
Horse: ALEXIS ZORBA (#8, 5-1)
ALEXIS ZORBA finally got the class relief he needed when scoring as the favorite two starts back; not sure what the plan was last time, but being taken back to last behind a rated pace clearly cost him, and he might have run the best race that day, as well; just needs a better trip with Rosario sticking. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 8:52 ET
Track: Remington (5th Race)
Horse: GET FROSTY (#9, 5-1)
GET FROSTY seems to have found her niche going two turns on turf. She was favored against similar last out and ran a good second. -Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 10:44 ET
Track: Remington (9th Race)
Horse: INTO SENSE (#7, 4-1)
INTO SENSE was third to a next out stakes winner last time and the start came in a two-turn turf race. The start gives her an experience edge on most of these. -Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race
Meet DRFai - Your Horse Racing Personal Assistant. Got a question about a race? Need help picking a winner? DRFai delivers instant, expert-level answers to all your handicapping questions. Try it now at chat.drf.com