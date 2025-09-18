DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Thursday, September 18, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Belmont at the Big A, Woodbine, and Canterbury.
Post Time: 1:45 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (2nd Race)
Horse: TOXIC GIRL (#2, 8-1)
has never run a race as fast as the likely favorites in here, but she is getting back to what she seemingly does best, routing on dirt; has recently experimented with turf and turning back to sprint distances; actually some signs of improved form last time when staying on at 6F after losing some early position; now gets back to the right distance, and should be a fair price for lower profile connections. -David Aragona | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:45 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (4th Race)
Horse: FELTRINELLI (#3, 6-1)
Have some interest in FELTRINELLI returning from a lengthy layoff in this spot; ran pretty well against some tough company when he first got on turf as a younger horse, even picking up a stakes placing over this course and distance; things obviously went awry in the summer of 2024, and he hasn't been seen since; yet he now returns as a new gelding for George Weaver, who has strong layoff stats. -David Aragona | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:15 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (5th Race)
Horse: VEKOMA (#6, 6-1)
While a couple of those with experience have earned decent Beyers, still think this is a race to consider first time starters; VEKOMA VIEW debuts for George Weaver, who is 6 for 30 (20%, $2.66 ROI) with 2YO first time starters in turf routes over 5 years; half-sister to turf route winner Cliffs has plenty of pedigree for this surface, and appeared to work well in Saratoga this summer. -David Aragona | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:36 ET
Track: Woodbine (3rd Race)
Horse: PROFESSOR RELOAD (#2, 8-1)
PROFESSOR RELOAD checked in third despite his rider losing his irons along the way when dropping to $10K most recently, when a claim on him was voided. Walcott takes over for this $15K contest and the chestnut has worked thrice leading up to this engagement. -Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:40 ET
Track: Canterbury (4th Race)
Horse: BROTHER EVAN (#8, 12-1)
BROTHER EVAN is by a 14% debut turf sire. His dam went 1-0-0-0 on the green. Four sibs tried the grass in the United States and two won. The two that didn't win have a combined turf record of 8-0-1-3 which is decent. The two winners went 2-1-1-0 for 43K and 11-3-1-1 for 205K. The other sib raced in France and is 4-0-1-0 for 15K. This colt should love the grass and figures a big price. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 7:08 ET
Track: Woodbine (4th Race)
Horse: APRIL DE VELP (#3, 8-1)
APRIL DE VELP was uncharacteristically vying for the lead last time before fading to fourth when going seven-eighths. She won both of her races from off the pace in shorter sprints at the meet and should be effective using that style in this six-furlong starter/optional claimer. -Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 8:10 ET
Track: Canterbury (7th Race)
Horse: TWOKO BAY (#5, 9-2)
TWOKO BAY is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 8:37 ET
Track: Woodbine (7th Race)
Horse: STRIKE A NOTE (#10, 12-1)
STRIKE A NOTE could wake up as a longshot while dropping off a slow-starting seventh in her opening race. Her trainer has solid numbers with maiden second-timers and the capable Walcott picks up the mount. -Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race