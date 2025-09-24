DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Thursday, September 25, 2025
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Belmont at the Big A, Woodbine, and Remington.
Post Time: 2:10 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (3rd Race)
Horse: BEAUTIFUL CRAZY (#3, 5-1)
BEAUTIFUL CRAZY is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer).
Post Time: 3:10 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (5th Race)
Horse: TIGER MOON (#3, 6-1)
TIGER MOON dropped to win his first start as a 6yo, then just missed winning again two starts later, before closing strongly into a good setup to post a seventh career victory in June; was taken out of three straight starts earlier this year, and he was moved way up in class to no avail in his first start for Atras; contends here with his good race. -Mike Beer.
Post Time: 4:10 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (7th Race)
Horse: WYNSTOCK (#3, 8-1)
WYNSTOCK was handled like a good horse early on in California, and he did win a couple of stakes races out there, including the Grade 2 Los Al Futurity. He was entered MTO against fellow state-breds in the win three starts back, but that was an impressive effort while overcoming a poor start with a big finish, and he has been in two much tougher spots since. -Mike Beer.
Post Time: 4:40 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (8th Race)
Horse: STARSHIP PEGASUS (#10, 6-1)
STARSHIP PEGASUS draws the far outside post for the third time in three starts, and she has been compromised by her starting position in each of her first two appearances. Obviously, trip will be most important once again, but she ran better than it looks in each of her first two starts. -Mike Beer.
Post Time: 7:00 ET
Track: Remington (1st Race)
Horse: BROTHER REID (#1, 9-2)
Oklahoma Derby week opens with Thursday night's card, while the meet's signature event will be run on Sunday. In the opener, BROTHER REID is in the zone as a winner of three of his last four starts. -Mary Rampellini.
Post Time: 7:08 ET
Track: Woodbine (4th Race)
Horse: EM CHAMAS (#10, 7-2)
EM CHAMAS opened up a clear early lead before weakening late to finish a lapped-on second ahead of two next-out winners last time, when a claim in for her was voided. She could make all the running in this shorter sprint with Husbands back riding for leading trainer Casse. -Ron Gierkink.
Post Time: 7:28 ET
Track: Remington (2nd Race)
Horse: ICY RIVER (#4, 6-1)
ICY RIVER comes off a face against steeper and owns the field's best last-race Beyer Speed Figure. -Mary Rampellini.
Post Time: 7:38 ET
Track: Woodbine (5th Race)
Horse: CLARAYOUTHEBEST (#6, 20-1)
CLARAYOUTHEBEST raced quite wide last time when a non-threatening fifth in a longer sprint at this $15K non-two class. She's debuting off a claim by a shrewd Fort Erie-based trainer and could end a drought at a square price with the border oval's leading rider Chris Husbands aboard. -Ron Gierkink.
Post Time: 8:08 ET
Track: Woodbine (6th Race)
Horse: GENIUS OF LOVE (#1, 7-2)
GENIUS OF LOVE rallied for second over a speed-favoring track when dropping back down to this level three weeks ago, a race won by Takemybourbonneat, who subsequently romped in a restricted stakes at Fort Erie off a claim. She's since worked a handy half-mile and can rally inside for the win with the live bug Kerr back in the saddle. -Ron Gierkink.
Post Time: 8:37 ET
Track: WO 7th
Horse: MIGHT BEE TROUBLE (#6, 7-2)
MIGHT BEE TROUBLE is a DRF Best Bet (Ron Gierkink).
Post Time: 10:44 ET
Track: Remington (9th Race)
Horse: TIZ A KNOCKOUT (#9, 6-1)
TIZ A KNOCKOUT ran a fine race off the bench in her most recent out and has reason to move forward in what will be her second out since June. -Mary Rampellini.
