DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Kentucky Downs, Colonial Downs, and Canterbury.
Post Time: 1:58 ET
Track: Kentucky Downs (2nd Race)
Horse: NATIONAL CHARTER (#6, 6-1)
NATIONAL CHARTER didn't look like he worked very well in video of 7/5 drill - more specifically, he showed some speed and was working ok until perhaps tiring a furlong out. Mackinac "won" that three-team drill and impressed winning at KD. But in work video from Aug. 16 we can see a more polished, much better-finishing horse working. Hard not to be impressed with how the horses trainer Rusty Arnold has pointed to this meet have run. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:24 ET
Track: Colonial (5th Race)
Horse: FREESTANDING (#1, 9-2)
FREESTANDING was claimed for this by a super 1st off the buy barn. If he runs back to his Colonial 5.5 Furlong turf allowance runner-up finish at today's distance last summer the rest may be racing for 2nd money. Brutal trip in last when chasing the Laurel Park winner who repeated with an 86 Beyer. -Art Gropper | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:05 ET
Track: Kentucky Downs (4th Race)
Horse: COMES A TIME (#8, 8-1
COMES A TIME makes fifth start and the best one of his first four was his debut, which came over this 6 1/2-furlong distance, albeit on dirt. Went two turns and something might have gone amiss in his second start, as he wasn't seen again for months, so that can be crossed out. Ran into a hot winner making his comeback start, and the turf debut last time came in a route, while he looks like a sprinter. Like him on the cut back and he has upside others here lack. Cox barn hitting on all cylinders this meet. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:54 ET
Track: Colonial Downs (8th Race)
Horse: NICKY JOLENE (#3, 5-1
NICKY JOLENE has been a rock solid consistent sort hitting the board in all 5 starts for the newest trainer rallying well in last 2 starts. Latest signaled he's ready to win again after entering this on a 20-race losing skid posting a new Beyer speed figure Top at today's distance while his lone win was on turf at 5F; he should appreciate getting back on grass for this. -Art Gropper| Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:48 ET
Track: Kentucky Downs (7th Race)
Horse: DUFOOF (#2, 8-1)
Saw some solid stuff on work video from first-time starter DUFOOF, who 100-percent moves like a route horse, which is why, one presumes, he's started off at one mile. Since 2022 trainer B Walsh has gone 11-3-1-1 (including a winner Sept. 4) with debuting 2yos in KD routes. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:57 ET
Track: Kentucky Downs (9th Race)
Horse: GREEN LIGHT (#8, 8-1)
GREEN LIGHT did win his N1X closing from far back but I like him better as a front-running type, and that was not at all the trip he got last out in the Ellis stakes race. Makes KD debut but I think he's sufficiently athletic to tackle the course's challenges, especially if he's in the clear and forwardly placed. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 7:10 ET
Track: Canterbury (3rd Race)
Horse: LONE ARROW (#2, 10-1)
This race didn't come up very tough so why not go out on a limb with LONE ARROW who has yet to race. Sire gets 8% debut winners and 6% debut turf winners. Her dam went 4-0-0-0 (all turf). One of two sibs is a multiple winner of 62K (17-3-5-3 on the sod for 60K). Works are fast and well spaced which is what we have to see for a debut turf runner. -Scott Ehlers |Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 8:10 ET
Track: Canterbury (5th Race)
Horse: VIRTUALLY (#4, 4-1)
VIRTUALLY is a DRF Best Bet - Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 8:40 ET
Track: Canterbury (6th Race)
Horse: MARY B'S LEGACY (#4, 6-1
MARY B'S LEGACY tries claimers for the first time and that is a nice angle. Maybe she disliked two turns or a non fast surface only two back. Her most recent was better and she might have the best inside speed all for team Mac. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
