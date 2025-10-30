Expert picks for each of Friday's Breeders' Cup races
Friday kicks off the Breeders' Cup action at Del Mar with five races for juveniles. Below are some picks for each race:
Race 6 - Juvenile Turf Sprint - 5:45 p.m. EST
Top Pick: Havana Anna
This may be the Americans' best chance to beat the Europeans on turf but I’ll still take a shot with a less-talked-about European. Havana Anna ran second last out in the Cheveley Park to True Love, who I think will be overbet and has questions to answer. Havana Anna should be perfectly suited for this five-furlong dash. Lennilu had been my top pick but the 12-hole hurts. Similarly, I liked Brussels but the rail is going to be tough. Cy Fair should get a good trip and come rolling late.
Race 7 - Juvenile Fillies - 6:25 p.m. EST
Top Pick: Meaning
Meaning obviously yields experience to the rest of the field but if trainer Michael McCarthy is entering her, she’s clearly talented. Her breeding suggests this distance should be fine but this is still a tall task. Explora is my pick of the Baffert runners though she, along with her stablemate Bottle of Rogue, will likely be short prices. I’m against Tommy Jo as a win candidate but she’ll likely hit the board.
Race 8 - Juvenile Fillies Turf - 7:05 p.m. EST
Top Pick: Precise
It’s tough to see a European not winning this race. I, much like the rest of the betting public, will go with Precise, who must overcome the 12 hole. She’s just too talented, and while she might not be Lake Victoria, she doesn’t have to be against this field. Queen of Hawaii, trained by O’Brien’s son, Joseph, has a win going left handed and two at a mile. Look for her to finish underneath. I don’t like any of the Americans, maybe besides Final Accord. I'm totally against Time to Dream, and don’t understand the unlucky-trip narrative last out. Japanese runner Switch in Love is interesting, as she has early speed and lost to a really good horse last out.
Race 9 - Juvenile - 7:50 p.m. EST
Top Pick: Ted Noffey
My pick had been Desert Gate but with him scratching, I’ll begrudgingly settle on Ted Noffey. He’s just the best horse in the race and I don’t want to bet Brant stretching out. I wouldn’t trust anybody else but won’t be surprised if Blackout Time and Intrepido run well.
Race 10 - Juvenile Turf - 8:25 p.m. EST
Top Pick: Hey Nay Nay
Taking a European is the smart move in this race, though Gstaad’s draw and the other two don’t thrill me. I think there’s a lack of speed in here and Hey Nay Nay could get a perfect trip, similar to his last out win in the Del Mar Juvenile Turf. He should sit right off Outfielder, who I think will faded, and be able to hold off Gstaad. Street Beast is an intriguing outsider, as is Gordon Pass. This one looks like it could produce a big price.
