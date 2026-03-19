Fair Grounds Horse Racing Picks: Race 8 Preview for Friday, March 20, 2026

The day before Louisiana Derby Day at Fair Grounds, the featured race on Friday's card tells a story about class, comebacks, and whether horses that once competed at racing's highest level still have their best form to offer. Race 8 is a mile turf allowance/optional claimer – a conditioned race where horses either enter for a claiming price that makes them available for purchase or compete under a condition-based allowance – with a purse of $58,000 and a post time of 4:15 p.m. Central. Aragona notes that eight horses in this nine-horse field have competed in graded stakes races, which represent the sport's most prestigious conditions. "Definitely some class credentials among this field," he says.

Can the favorite hold off a field full of graded stakes veterans?

The morning-line favorite – in horse racing, morning-line odds are a track oddsmaker's prediction of where betting will settle, not a fixed price – is No. 5 Higgins Boat at 5-2. He has won twice over this Fair Grounds turf course this winter and carries the confidence of recent form. But neither analyst has him on top, and that's where this race gets interesting.

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Beer sees a big price with a big ceiling

Beer's pick to win is No. 3 Neat, a 4-year-old who last competed in a Grade 1 stakes race and is now returning from a layoff. The appeal is what Neat showed at his best: Beer says that if he comes back and runs "anything like his A race, he will beat these horses." The complication is Neat's temperament. Beer describes him plainly as "not a kind horse at all" – difficult to ride, prone to troubled trips, and now being piloted by Isaac Castillo, who has never ridden him before. Beer says with this particular horse, unlike most, the jockey assignment genuinely factors into his thinking.

Aragona finds a quiet pattern in Goldeneye's record

Aragona's pick to win is No. 8 Goldeneye, a 7-year-old gelding whose recent form includes marathon-distance races – events run at 1 1/2 miles or longer – but who Aragona believes is more adaptable than his recent record suggests. Trainer Kenny McPeek appeared to unlock something in Goldeneye last summer, producing two wins featuring strong late runs at distances closer to today's mile target. Aragona also points to an interesting pattern: In every allowance race of Goldeneye's career, he has won – four in a row. Brian Hernandez Jr. rides.

Where the analysts agree — and what they want from Higgins Boat's jockey

Higgins Boat connects both sets of picks – Aragona has him third, Beer has him second – but both analysts see a horse who could be exposed by this tougher field. Beer wants to see Jose Ortiz ride him more aggressively, noting that Ortiz has had the opportunity to send Higgins Boat to the lead in his last two races and chosen not to. "Just put this horse on the lead," Beer says of his preference. "Just try to wire this field."

No. 2 West Hollywood, a graded stakes winner trained by Brad Cox, represents the kind of horse that looks compelling on paper but left both analysts hesitant – another long layoff and a question about whether the form that made him exciting two years ago is still there.

Fair Grounds Race 8 picks

David Aragona's picks

No. 8 Goldeneye

No. 3 Neat

No. 5 Higgins Boat

No. 2 West Hollywood

Mike Beer's picks

No. 3 Neat

No. 5 Higgins Boat

No. 9 Chasing Liberty

No. 8 Goldeneye

The analysts agree that Neat and Goldeneye hold the most upside in this field – Beer leading with the talented but temperamental Neat, Aragona trusting the quietly consistent Goldeneye to deliver at a distance that suits him.