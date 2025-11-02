Forever Young holds off Sierra Leone for historic Breeders' Cup Classic victory
On what was Sunday, just as the sun was rising in Japan, Forever Young, the only Japan-based horse in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, landed the most impressive victory of his career at Del Mar.
The 4-year-old, trained by Yoshito Yahagi, won the richest race of his career earlier this year, taking the $20 million Saudi Cup. Saturday’s victory was far more impressive, as he beat Sierra Leone, last year’s winner, Fierceness, last year’s runner up and a top older horse, as well as a pair of talented 3-year-olds and some solid older horses.
With jockey Ryusei Sakai in the irons, Forever Young sat just off a strong pace set by Contrary Thinking, only in the race to ensure pace for his Chad Brown-trained stablemate Sierra Leone. Entering the stretch, Forever Young took over and held off a slight run from Fierceness and a swift closing punch from Sierra Leone.
Sakai had taken criticism for his ride in last year’s Classic, where Forever Young finished third. The pair also finished a disappointing third in the Dubai World Cup, coming off his Saudi Cup win. However, Sakai guided Forever Young perfectly on Saturday.
“I was confident and raced in that prominent position,” Sakai told Del Mar publicity after winning his first Breeders’ Cup race. “The race pace wasn't slow at all but definitely easier than last year's crazy pace. He isn't a horse that handles tight bends very well and Del Mar's homestretch isn't long so we were preparing and training him for that. Whatever the way the race goes, I was only thinking about passing the winning post first."
Forever Young completed the 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.19 and paid $9 as the narrow second choice.
Yahagi, who landed his third Breeders’ Cup races, with the other two also coming at Del Mar, has been dubbed the “King of Del Mar,” though he hinted he might have transferred that title to Kentucky next year.
“Training horses doesn’t usually go as I planned,” said Yahagi. “He was 75 percent fit in his last appearance in the Nihon TV Hai and we were aiming to get him 100 percent fit here for the Classic. It went as I planned and he is a great horse who can make my plan real. He will stay in training and we would like to win all races he will run all over the world. The 2026 Classic at Keeneland is of course one of our options but it will be chilly in Kentucky!”
Sierra Leone came with his typical late run but came up just short of a repeat. Jockey Flavien Prat used similar tactics to last year’s race but both he, and Brown, commended the winner.
“I thought I was going to get there and the winner just didn't stop,” said Prat. “I was comfortable... turning for home, I really thought I was going to make a big run, which he did, but I just couldn't get by the winner.”
Sierra Leone will be retired and will stand at Coolmore’s Ashford Stud.
Fierceness will join his nemesis Sierra Leone at Ashford, retiring as a four-time Grade 1 winner.
In the Classic, Fierceness was in a bit of an awkward spot, stuck behind Contrary Thinking and then had nowhere to go once other horses came to his outside.
“(He) was in a difficult position,” said trainer Todd Pletcher. “He’s inside of the pacemaker, so you either have to commit to try to make the lead and have a pacemaker pushing you or try to settle into a spot. He settled into a comfortable spot. He seemed like he was handling it pretty well. (Jockey John Velazquez) said the Japanese horse was kind of pushing him around the far turn. He finally got clear when some horses went on the outside. He got a decent run at him. It wasn’t an ideal scenario, but when we drew the one-hole we knew that it kind of handcuffed us a bit. That’s just kind of the way it worked out.”
Pletcher also sent out Mindframe, who finished fifth, and Antiquarian, who finished ninth.
Journalism, trained by Michael McCarthy, ran well to finish fourth. Throughout the year, Journalism battled Sovereignty, the top 3-year-old who was scratched out of this year, and then ran second to Fierceness last out in the Pacific Classic.
“Bested by a 2-year-old champion, a (3-year-old champion) and a Japanese champion,” said McCarthy. “So, he’s best of the 3-year-olds here today. Reload and see what we got for next year.”
McCarthy’s comment seemed to suggest Journalism would return in 2026, though no plans have been announced.
Baeza, who ran sixth, will stay in training for next year, according to trainer John Sheriffs. Another 3-year-old, Nevada Beach, finished seventh. Contrary Thinking finished last of nine and Sovereignty, the Kentucky Derby, Belmont, and Travers winner, was scratched earlier this week with a fever.
Forever Young will likely take a similar route back to the Classic, with a prep race in Japan and then a repeat try in the Saudi Cup and a revenge trip to Dubai. If all goes, Forever Young should show up at Keeneland, and be a force to be reckoned with.
Other Breeders' Cup Results
In the Filly and Mare Sprint, Splendora rocketed home for trainer Bob Baffert. Splendora paid $7.80 as the second choice.
Shisospicy couldn’t be caught in the Turf Sprint. The 3-year-old filly set lightning fractions and held off the rest of the field for trainer Jose D’Angelo.
D’Angelo grabbed the double, as Bentornato put in an equally dazzling performance in the Sprint.
Scylla showed a new dimension in the Distaff, pressing the early pace before taking over and galloping to an easy score.
Ethical Diamond, who ran over hurdles this year, closed like a rocket to upset the Turf at 27-1 for trainer Willie Mullins.
Notable Speech was just too good in the Mile, as trainer Charlie Appleby won the race for a record fourth time.
Nysos got up by a nose in the Dirt Mile over his Baffert-trained stablemate Citizen Bull, who nearly pulled off the win after setting blazing fractions.
Gezora, the morning-line favorite in the Filly and Mare Turf, got away from the bettors, as she got up over She Feels Pretty at odds of 9-1.
The Breeders’ Cup returns to Kentucky next year at Keeneland on Oct. 30-31. The 2027 Breeders’ Cup will be held at the new Belmont Park, which is currently being renovated and is set to open in the fall of next year.
