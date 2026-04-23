Headline: DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Friday, April 24, 2026

Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action.

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Aqueduct, Gulfstream, Keeneland, Aqueduct, Santa Anita, Tampa Bay Downs, and Oaklawn.

Post Time: 12:44 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (2nd Race)

Horse: ALLISON PARK (#5, 5-1)

ALLISON PARK returns to the main track for her first start of 2026 and she seems to be well spotted in terms of race flow, as she has proven she can come from off the pace and there's a good amount of speed in this field; note the maiden score last year in her 2025 seasonal debut. – Kenny Peck

Post Time: 2:11 ET

Track: Aqueduct (3rd Race)

Horse: FACTUALLY CORRECT (#1, 5-1)

FACTUALLY CORRECT earned an 87 Beyer for this trainer at Saratoga last summer before being claimed away; was taken right back out of his next start, and he has not gotten back into that kind of form while showing a couple of voided claims since; steps down in class looking to get back on track. – Mike Beer

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Post Time: 2:44 ET

Track: Aqueduct (4th Race)

Horse: IRON MAX (#10, 10-1)

IRON MAX came to hand strongly off the Cox claim last summer, winning all three starts with impressive runs through the stretch; new gelding faces a tough field in his return, but he still has forward to go. – Mike Beer

Post Time: 2:49 ET

Horse: Tampa Bay Downs (6th Race)

INDIE FREEDOM (#1, 30-1)

INDIE FREEDOM hasn't been close in recent starts but his last two were pace-packed races that set up well for the closers (note the bold "C" symbols in DRF pp's), and he now lands in a race that seems to feature little in the way of early zip; may have a chance to steal this at a price given a clean getaway from the rail. – Kenny Peck

Post Time: 3:32 ET

Track: Gulfstream (6th Race)

Horse: WALLEY WORLD (#4, 6-1)

WALLEY WORLD can fire fresh so we think this short freshening helps. We know this 5YO likes this sod while a high percentage barn calls the shots. This horse gets an average pace to chase so that neither helps nor hurts. Could this horse be third, fourth, or even fifth choice on the tote? – Scott Ehlers

Post Time: 3:40 ET

Track: Keeneland (6th Race)

Horse: QUEEN JUBILEE (#4, 10-1)

QUEEN JUBILEE managed to get up over four modest maidens last out at FG, but that's not the whole story of the race: They cut her back from routes to six furlongs and got an improved performance out of a filly who'd been all right in her first form cycle. I think that distance was too short for her, and that this 7f 184 feet is about perfect. She's been aimed this way, has posted lively KEE drills for which, unfortunately, there's no video. Doubt she's as high as 10-1 in this six-horse field lacking a standout. – Marcus Hersh

Post Time: 3:57 ET

Track: Oaklawn (5th Race)

Horse: MCKINSENSE (#7, 7-2)

MCKINSENSE debuted last out and ran a credible third in a quick race. For the effort, he earned what ranks as this field's best last-race Beyer Speed Figure. – Mary Rampellini

Post Time: 4:36 ET

Track: Gulfstream (8th Race)

Horse: CHICKEN DANCE (#3, 10-1)

CHICKEN DANCE is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers).

Post Time: 4:53 ET

Track: Aqueduct (8th Race)

Horse: ROSEBERNS DREAM (#4, 15-1)

ROSEBERNS DREAM's lone turf start to date came last summer at Saratoga; while she finished last that day, she did get involved on a fast pace, and that field turned out to have some quality with the 1-2 finishers both subsequently placing in stakes races (the filly she contested the pace with also returned to win her next start with a 20-point Beyer improvement); has failed to improve on dirt since then; back to the grass, this time to face maiden claimers with Lasix. – Mike Beer

Post Time: 5:07 ET

Track: Oaklawn (7th Race)

Horse: BALLADRY (#6, 8-1)

BALLADRY is back in the straight claiming ranks after facing starter foes and also might be better served with a fast strip after catching a wet track last time out. – Mary Rampellini

Post Time: 8:03 ET

Track: Santa Anita (9th Race)

Horse: BENNY'S PUZZLE (#7, 6-1)

Late-runner BENNY'S PUZZLE and front-runner DANZING WILD CAT, two-three last out in a similar Cal-bred maiden turf mile, are predictable contenders at the same level. The call is the closer. BENNY'S PUZZLE, who rallied from far back to finish second both recent starts, is the choice to blast home for the win. The turf rails are at the outermost 30-foot setting, but that does not preclude late-runners at a mile on turf. Six of the last 11 rails-at-30 turf miles were won from the middle or back of the field. – Brad Free