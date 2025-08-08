The Grade 2 Ballston Spa Stakes at Saratoga: Picks and Predictions
The handicappers from Daily Racing Form make their predictions for their race of the day from Saratoga.
Friday's DRF Race of the Day is Saratoga’s 8th race, the Grade 2 Ballston Spa Stakes. Post Time is scheduled for 5:12 p.m. ET. Handicappers David Aragona and Mike Beer analyze the race and share their thoughts.
