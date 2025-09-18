Horse Race of the Day for Thursday, September 17th: Churchill Downs’ 8th race
Daily Racing Form's handicappers breakdown the action from Churchill Downs.
Thursday's DRF Race of the Day is Churchill Downs’ 8th race. Post Time is scheduled for 8:26 p.m. ET. David Aragona and Ashley Mailloux analyze the race and share their thoughts.
Want to go deeper on today’s featured race? View FREE DRF Past Performances for today’s Race of the Day.
Need help making your picks? Ask DRFai, your AI-powered racing assistant. Just type in your questions and get instant insights. Try it now at chat.drf.com.
Published |Modified