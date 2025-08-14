Horse Racing Picks for The Smart and Fancy Stakes at Saratoga
The Daily Racing Form team of handicappers set their sights on the 9th race from Saratoga on Friday, August 15.
Friday’s DRF Race of the Day is Saratoga’s 9th race, the Smart and Fancy Stakes. Post Time is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. ET. Handicappers Mike Beer and David Aragona analyze the race and share their thoughts
Want to go deeper on today’s featured race? View FREE DRF Past Performances for today’s Race of the Day.
Need help making your picks? Ask DRFai, your AI-powered racing assistant. Just type in your questions and get instant insights. Try it now at chat.drf.com.
Published |Modified