Horse Racing Playbook for Friday, March 6, 2026

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream, Aqueduct, Fair Grounds, Oaklawn, and Santa Anita.

Post Time: 12:50 ET

Track: GP (1st Race)

Horse: CHICKEN DANCE (#2, 5-1)

CHICKEN DANCE puts three races together for the first time. He has improved his Beyer speed figure in all races. He goes second time on this sod and second time going two turns and both hint at improvement. His turf debut was solid at 20-1 and he gets good race flow today. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 1:20 ET

Track: GP (2nd Race)

Horse: ALONGCOMESAWOMAN (#6, 9-2)

ALONGCOMESAWOMAN didn't fire last out but was shipping in and switching barns. This spot makes more sense while second time with this high percentage barn can't hurt. What we like best is the extra half furlong as this filly seems to favor an elongated sprint. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 1:50 ET

Track: GP (3rd Race)

Horse: I LOVE STONE (#1, 20-1)

I LOVE STONE is by a 16% debut sire. Her dam went 12-3-3-3 and earned 118K. Two sibs have yet to win but with limited starts (7-0-1-2 for 27K, 3-0-1-1 for 15K). This filly has a distance Tommy of 436 so this shortened sprint should be ideal. Team Subratie are 2 for 6 in maiden claimers and with a big R.O.I. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:09 ET

Track: TAM (4th Race)

Horse: FOXY LADY (#6, 6-1)

FOXY LADY appears to be the main speed in this sprint, which is otherwise devoid of early zip; most recent win was also her latest try at this distance, four back, and given a forward trip and controlled fractions she looms very dangerous. – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:34 ET

Track: OP (3rd Race)

Horse: NEON NIGHTS (#5, 12-1)

NEON NIGHTS has been lining up against some steeper, notable rivals and that makes him appealing from a class standpoint. – Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:44 ET

Track: AQU (3rd Race)

Horse: HELEN'S REVENGE (#1, 9-2)

HELEN'S REVENGE made an early move to contention before weakening two starts back going a mile; has surrounded that effort with two solid wins sprinting, while proving to be versatile in terms of running style; going good now. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:15 ET

Track: FG (4th Race)

Horse: MISCHIEF RIDE (#7, 8-1)

MISCHIEF RIDE is a DRF Best Bet (Marcus Hersh). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:45 ET

Track: FG (5th Race)

Horse: PARDONED (#1, 6-1)

PARDONED claimed two back for $10K out of a blowout maiden win, and even after a distant seventh last out in a first-level La-bred allowance, connections still enter him for twice the price they paid on 12/27. Trainer D Terre since Jan. 1 in FG dirt races has gone 13-5-1-1. With a better start this horse might have enough pace to sneak into a pocket trip. Fresh, with two half-mile February drills, the last in a quick time. – Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:46 ET

Track: AQU (6th Race)

Horse: LEFTEMBEHIND (#4, 8-1)

LEFTEMBEHIND is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:13 ET

Track: TAM (8th Race)

Horse: DEVELOP PRODUCT (#5, 8-1)

DEVELOP PRODUCT went down as the favorite when last seen, and he was behind a couple of these same runners in that loss, but he did have a valid pace excuse in that race, which lacked early pace and thus set up well for the speeds (note the bold "S" in DRF pp lines); should get a better pace scenario today, and though he faded two back at this distance he may have been too close to the lead there, and could benefit from taking back further off the pace today (note the tactics in the win three back, albeit at six panels). – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:15 ET

Track: FG (6th Race)

Horse: PRAYFORTHEWICKED (#5, 4-1)

PRAYFORTHEWICKED was a game winner of her long-layoff comeback start Jan. 8, setting a hot pace, then turning back a bid from the favorite. Given plenty of recovery time from that and now gets a look on turf facing open N1X allowance foes. I think she fits. The sire has had only a handful of turf sprinters, but they've combined to go 10-2-1-2. The dam is a Euro-bred horse with a sprint pedigree, and no surprise if she Pray goes even better on turf than dirt. Doesn't seem like rating much is in the cards, but speed has been more than holding its own over the local lawn. – Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:43 ET

Track: TAM (9th Race)

Horse: MEGANTHEEBATTALION (#7, 5-1)

MEGANTHEEBATTALION is a DRF Best Bet (Kenny Peck). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:36 ET

Track: SA (5th Race)

Horse: JENNYS WINE GIRL (#8, 5-1)

Trainer Richard Baltas entered three in this turf mile for Cal-bred maiden fillies and mares including pace-presser JENNYS WINE GIRL, runner-up in a similar race last out. She has speed for a pressing trip and will be among the first to pounce if/when the pacesetters falter. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 6:06 ET

Track: SA (6th Race)

Horse: GALLOPING GHOST (#6, 7-2)

GALLOPING GHOST is a DRF Best Bet (Brad Free). | Get Past Performances for this race

