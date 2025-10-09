Horse Racing Playbook for Friday, October 10, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Belmont at the Big A, Gulfstream, Woodbine, Santa Anita, Keeneland, and Laurel.
Post Time: 1:20 ET
Track: Gulfstream (2nd Race)
Horse: NOBLE TIGER (#1, 15-1)
Turf or Tapeta was the big question at press time for today's card with rain falling over the area on several occasions early in the week. NOBLE TIGER ran arguably the best race of his 27 start career when running well clear of N2L rivals for same tag in latest and would likely benefit if this one move to the synthetic. Came back with credible looking little blowout for this over the main last weekend. Should offer some value and looms a price threat especially if the race comes off the grass. – Mike Welsch
Post Time: 1:43 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (2nd Race)
Horse: NOT FOR HIRE (#3, 5-1)
NOT FOR HIRE is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer).
Post Time: 2:04 ET
Track: Keeneland (3rd Race)
Horse: GIRL NAMED KNICKI (#7, 20-1)
GIRL NAMED KNICKI's career debut on May 30 looks like a toss - she caught a sloppy track and wasn't able, for whatever reason, to properly stride. They still value the filly, running her after the summer off in restricted MSW competition. The work pattern looks noteably strong, and trainer J Ennis sent her from the training center where he's based for a KEE drill on Sept. 28. That's a positive sign in itself, and workout video of the breeze only adds to the appeal - she went well, looked like a strong filly. – Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:15 ET
Track: Laurel (7th Race)
Horse: HAINT BLUE (#6, 4-1)
HAINT BLUE has struggled to muster a serious bid against tougher competition in recent starts, and Smith tried the best he could to keep her at that level but is now dropping her in class; there's no shame in that for the 5-year-old, who has proven capable of firing her shot when given the opportunity; she only has one win since the end of 2023, but that can be excused in part by her competition. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:20 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (5th Race)
Horse: BIG TIMER (#8, 10-1)
BIG TIMER is out of a dam who won on debut with an 87 Beyer (on synthetic), and is a half-brother to multiple stakes-winning turf sprinter Air Force Red; barn has been going good in NY recently. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:40 ET
Track: Keeneland (6th Race)
Horse: ENDLESS GLORY (#11, 5-1)
ENDLESS GLORY is a DRF Best Bet (Marcus Hersh). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:23 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (7th Race)
Horse: BUNNY HONEY (#1, 15-1)
BUNNY HONEY dropped to this level two back, where he pulled up early and was vanned off; entering back in an allowance race a month later suggests that whatever happened there wasn't serious, though he was a non-factor in that spot; might be in the right kind of spot dropping back down after landing in one tough allowance race after another following the maiden win here last summer. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:30 ET
Track: Woodbine (1st Race)
Horse: PROUD PAINTER (#4, 8-1)
PROUD PAINTER is a DRF Best Bet (Ron Gierkink). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:00 ET
Track: Santa Anita (3rd Race)
Horse: AGENCY (#2, 7-2)
AGENCY was in too tough last out in a N2X at DMR; he drops to $25k claiming and is sprinting over the SA main-oval turf course on which he ran well all four tries (win, two seconds, fifth by a neck). The speed figures he earned here in spring rank among highest in the field; his versatility allows him to either set the pace or rally from just off. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:07 ET
Track: Gulfstream (9th Race)
Horse: BELLA MENDY (#7, 9-2)
BELLA MENDY a bit of a hanging sort in both previous tries at this level but should get the right pace set up to be along at her best. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:28 ET
Track: Woodbine (3rd Race)
Horse: ELISSA'S MACHO (#4, 8-1)
ELISSA'S MACHO is by the superb 18% 2yo debut sire Reload and her unraced dam dropped the useful synthetic sprinter Fracen Macho ($90K). Her trainer is 2 for 5 with first-timers with a positive ROI. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:31 ET
Track: Santa Anita (4th Race)
Horse: EASTWICK (#1, 4-1)
The $2 pick six begins with a $45,583 carryover. This maiden-20 route is the first leg. EASTWICK returns to the level and dirt footing of her best recent finish, a runner-up try at DMR that was last time she ran long on dirt. She has tactical speed to be forwardly placed over a SA track that is generally conducive to speed around two turns. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:56 ET
Track: Woodbine (6th Race)
Horse: AFLEET FLATTER (#3, 8-1)
AFLEET FLATTER has worked encouragingly since another fringe finish on the grass Aug. 30 and could put it all together in her first two-turn try on the Tapeta. Pietro is sticking with the Dalos homebred, who's ditching the blinkers. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Meet DRFai - Your Horse Racing Personal Assistant. Got a question about a race? Need help picking a winner? DRFai delivers instant, expert-level answers to all your handicapping questions. Try it now at chat.drf.com