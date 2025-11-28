Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets.

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Aqueduct, Woodbine, Del Mar, and Gulfstream. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com .

Post Time: 1:17 ET

Track: Gulfstream (2nd Race)

Horse: GLOBAL AVIATOR (#3, 8-1)

GLOBAL AVIATOR fetched a very modest price as a yearling but has flashed some big speed on a couple of occasions locally and could be worth a look at a little price with the Gargan pair of TREPTOW and FANCY GENTLEMAN sure to attract plenty of interest in the tote. – Mike Welsch.

Post Time: 1:34 ET

Track: Woodbine (1st Race)

Horse: LOVEUMISSUMEANIT (#1, 6-1)

LOVEUMISSUMEANIT has worked nicely on the Tapeta since a lackluster ninth-place finish in an N1X on the inner turf Oct. 5. The daughter of 15% synthetic sire Vino Rosso is getting some class relief for this experiment and could get back on the beam. – Ron Gierkink.

Post Time: 1:40 ET

Track: Aqueduct (4th Race)

Horse: THRILL OF IT (#4, 5-1)

THRILL OF IT hasn't quite come back to form so far in 2025 following an ill-timed layoff, but he has plenty of back races that make him tough in here, and he did seem to be edging forward before a reported bleeding incident last time; returns at the same level without a break. – Mike Beer.

Post Time: 3:47 ET

Track: Gulfstream (7th Race)

Horse: BRAVO KITTEN (#8, 6-1)

BRAVO KITTEN back in proper spot after turning in even try in a key race against much better last time. Dropped nose decision to potential favorite China Blue despite a bit of an eventful trip as the 6-5 choice two back, will likely offer better value in rematch. – Mike Welsch.

Post Time: 4:09 ET

Track: Aqueduct (10th Race)

Horse: MOZAMBIQUE (#4, 5-1)

MOZAMBIQUE is a DRF Best (Mike Beer).

Post Time: 5:11 ET

Track: Woodbine (9th Race)

Horse: HOME FOR A REST (#1, 5-1)

HOME FOR A REST has been knocking on the door vs. N1X/$32K opposition and is a good fit in this starter handicap. – Ron Gierkink.

Post Time: 5:32 ET

Track: Del Mar (7th Race)

Horse: LATTE LUV (#1,8-1)

This G3 turf mile for 2yo fillies is a good spot to take a shot with maiden winner LATTE LUV. Seven of the 11 winners of this stakes were last-out maiden winners. The win by LATTE LUV (#1, 8-1) was impressive. She set a legitimate pace under pressure, then kicked late with a respectable final quarter-mile in :24.10. Not bad for a 2yof in just the second start of her career. 'LUV might not get the same front-running trip this time, but she has the inside post to save ground, she can finish, and she has upside in just her third start. – Brad Free.

