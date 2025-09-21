Horse Racing Playbook for Sunday, September 21, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Belmont at the Big A, Gulfstream, Woodbine, Laurel, and Los Alamitos Race Course.
Post Time: 1:10 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (1st Race)
Horse: KATE BARRY (#2, 5-1)
Even though she's exiting a race rained off the turf, this drop to $20k is still significant class relief for KATE BARRY; was beaten by a couple of these rivals in her debut for a different barn; got outrun around the far turn last time, but was staying on well late behind a dominant winner; Bruce Brown is 7 for 26 (27%, $2.87 ROI) 2nd off the claim on dirt over 5 years; still has upside in her 3rd start. – David Aragona | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:23 ET
Track: Gulfstream (#4th Race)
Horse: VIOLENCE AND PEACE (#7, 6-1)
VIOLENCE AND PEACE has improved her Beyer in every start so who is to say where her near term top is. She draws the attack post for this distance and has some speed to best utilize it. Sure, she only beat three foes to break her maiden but Zayas stays put even though Joseph has a runner in here. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:35 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (4th Race)
Horse: MURSAL (#9, 8-1)
MURSAL is a DRF Best Bet (David Aragona). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:50 ET
Track: Laurel (6th Race)
Horse: HEARD ON THESTREET (#6, 6-1)
HEARD ON THESTREET is as hard-knocking as they come and finally snapped a streak of five straight place finishes with a victory at Timonium last time out; the gelding is stepping into deeper waters here and might need to improve to find the winner's circle, but he's at the top of his game while others in here are looking to bounce back. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:54 ET
Track: Gulfstream (5th Race)
Horse: REPLEVIN (#6, 6-1)
REPLEVIN is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:57 ET
Track: Woodbine (6th Race)
Horse: LITTLE TEDDY (#4, 7-2)
LITTLE TEDDY is a DRF Best Bet (Ron Gierkink). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:28 ET
Track: Los Alamitos Race Course (2nd Race)
Horse: FEISTY MITOLE (#5, 7-2)
FEISTY MITOLE is fast, and the choice to win this five-furlong N2L $8k claiming race after dominating a lesser group at four and one-half furlongs. The speedster was claimed for $5k by Chuck Treece, she looks like the speed of the field, and can be long gone. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:42 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (8th Race)
Horse: HONORABLE BECKY (#5, 12-1)
Have been waiting for HONORABLE BECKY to get a chance going long on turf; she does look a little slow based on her prior turf speed figures, but she ran out of ground in those sprint races; seemed to appreciate going longer on dirt last time, and she's bred to be a turf router; Honor A. P. is a burgeoning turf influence, and her 2nd dam was a stakes winner going 12F on grass; gets a rider upgrade to John Velazquez for this. – David Aragona | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:04 ET
Track: Gulfstream (9th Race)
Horse: HEIR TO THE ROAR (#1, 6-1)
We spy some zip in here so why can't HEIR TO THE ROAR romp home? Works are solid and this mare won when last seen returning off a layoff. We feel like we are missing something.....oh, turf. This mare has never tried it therefore we want this to come off. LIDO BEACH just didn't fire last out and that was her turf debut. Those synth tries show an improving runner. Zayas gets a leg up and here is another that wants this to come off the grass. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:33 ET
Track: Los Alamitos Race Course (4th Race)
Horse: LADY OF SKY (#7, 4-1)
LADY OF SKY is a DRF Best Bet (Brad Free). | Get Past Performances for this race
