Horse Racing Playbook for Thursday, April 30, 2026

Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action.

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Santa Anita, Gulfstream, Belmont at the Big A, Oaklawn, and Churchill Downs.

Post Time: 1:52 ET

Track: Gulfstream (3rd Race)

Horse: SWEN (#2, 5-1)

SWEN exits a key race where 2 of 6 returned to win with figs of 96 and 78. The winner returned to take a 20K claimer going seven panels at Tampa. Who doesn't get a good trip in this six horse field? Versatile style helps this 5YO and we think he is better now than when last seen here. -Scott Ehlers

Post Time: 2:06 ET

Track: Belmont at the Big A (3rd Race)

Horse: AMY'S LIGHT (#3, 9-2)

AMY'S LIGHT's last win came when turned back to sprint, and she has been kept in with some tougher company since; turns back again, while also getting some needed class relief. -Mike Beer

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Post Time: 2:52 ET

Track: Churchill Downs (5th Race)

Horse: TREGETOUR (#12, 6-1)

Might seem counterintuitive, because he has no speed and never races anywhere close, but the cut back from two-turn true routes to a one-turn mile might help TREGETOUR. One-turn racing requires less of a horse, and maybe, with this fellow, less is more. Doubt Tregetour wants to pick his way through traffic, and the wide draw should produce a clean run. You could say that they're waving the white flag dropping to $12.5K two races after the $30K claim. I'd say they're just running the horse where he belongs. -Marcus Hersh

Post Time: 3:10 ET

Track: Belmont at the Big A (5th Race)

Horse: KING'S REMARK (#8, 9-2)

KING'S REMARK is by top turf sire Kingman (20% with first-time starters), and he is a full-brother to Public Sector, a multiple graded stakes winner on the grass, and also a debut winner; Clement 7 for 18 with MSW first-time starters routing on turf (39%, $3.11 ROI). -Mike Beer

Post Time: 3:23 ET

Track: Gulfstream (6th Race)

Horse: MYTHICAL MAN (#1, 4-1)

MYTHICAL MAN pushed the pace off the claim and beat zero home. Isn't this guy better with a target? Vasquez gets a leg up and is 23% for this barn. This 4YO gets back to the turf and has never missed the exacta on the local sod. -Scott Ehlers

Post Time: 3:42 ET

Track: Belmont at the Big A (6th Race)

Horse: COME FULL CIRCLE (#7, 6-1)

COME FULL CIRCLE improved to break his maiden when turned back and switched from turf to dirt last summer at Saratoga; ran well while making the same surface and distance switch in December, then just missed in his next start after trouble out of the gate left him far behind early; turns back again, this time with Lasix on while making his first start for Sharp: first after claimed by, dirt, sprint: 10 for his last 26, 38%, $2.95 ROI. -Mike Beer

Post Time: 4:49 ET

Track: Belmont at the Big A (8th Race)

Horse: LAKE ARIEL (#4, 10-1)

LAKE ARIEL debuted on dirt last summer at Saratoga and got an educational run in that day while racing in some traffic and looking a bit green, before weakening late; interesting starting back on turf with Lasix on. -Mike Beer

Post Time: 5:07 ET

Track: Santa Anita (3rd Race)

Horse: MONEY MAKES MONEY (#6, 6, 5-1)

MONEY MAKES MONEY drops to starter allowance/optional claiming for his first start since last June; his races against maiden special-weight and allowance company in 2024 and 2025 are fast enough to win this six-furlong turf starter with a pressing trip. He runs well fresh, and returns with a solid workout pattern. -Brad Free

Post Time: 5:14 ET

Track: Churchill Downs (9th Race)

Horse: CHASING THE CROWN (#5, 15-1)

CHASING THE CROWN is a DRF Best Bet (Marcus Hersh).

Post Time: 6:02 ET

Track: Oaklawn (9th Race)

Horse: PRINCIPAL ANITA (#6, 20-1)

PRINCIPAL ANITA might get an ideal setup in the Natural State as there appears to be a nice amount of speed in the race, including five runners going sprint to route. -Mary Rampellini

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Post Time: 6:43 ET

Track: Santa Anita (6th Race)

Horse: SUNK COST FALLACY (#2, 8-1)

After a series of bad trips, SUNK COST FALLACY gets a beneficial rider change to Kazushi Kimura. Both starts this meet by 'FALLACY were tough trips, including last out when he was hard-held between runners in tight quarters, then guided to the inside into the stretch where he was blocked with nowhere to go. He missed by less than a length, and did not have a fair chance. He runs back at the same Cal-bred maiden-50 level, and only needs a clear sailing to rally for the win. -Brad Free

Post Time: 6:53 ET

Track: Churchill Downs (12th Race)

Horse: CASTLE RUN (#10, 8-1)

Lots of class droppers in this $50K maiden - and even more pace. CASTLE RUN is one of the droppers but definitely not part of the pace, and that's a major reason I like him to win this. You could say the better runs in his last three starts came because he switched from dirt in his first two to grass. You could also say that the addition of Lasix three back and blinkers last out helped him. It's far from dispotive, but workout video from March 9 suggested a horse ready to capitalize on class relief and favorable setup. -Marcus Hersh

Post Time: 7:43 ET

Track: Santa Anita (8th Race)

Horse: ONLY REPUTATION (#8, 5-1)

In the money her last three starts in Los Al nighttime races, ONLY REPUTATION is fast enough to win this $10k claiming N2l sprint. She has speed to be forwardly placed, and a condition edge over her main rival who is returning from a one-year layoff. -Brad Free