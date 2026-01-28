Horse Racing Playbook for Thursday January 29th, 2026

Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com .

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream and Fair Grounds.

Post Time: 12:20 ET

Track: Gulfstream (1st Race)

Horse: NICKEL C

NICKEL C continues to improve since switched to the lawn. Ran well from tough post while fanning very wide with final bid vs. same kind earlier this month. Re-unites with Tyler. Taken to be along with cleaner sailing. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:15 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (4th Race)

Horse: POLAR BEAR PLUNGE (#9, 6-1)

POLAR BEAR PLUNGE not only comes off a win, he comes off the best race of his career - and I look for him to at least repeat it. Clearly does well at FG and as a newly turned 5yo son of English Channel he's supposed to get better as this year progresses. The leading rider jumps off him and the price should be fair. – Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:21 ET

Track: Gulfstream (7th Race)

Horse: INDECISIVENESS (#2, 8-1)

INDECISIVENESS leads a trio of contenders in this spot who chased home 6-5 Uncle's Gold under similar conditions earlier this month on Tapeta. Switches back to grass for just the second time after outrunning his odds and then some in inner debut. Earns shaky nod in current form. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:51 ET

Track: Gulfstream (8th Race)

Horse: HAWK (#4, 5-1)

HAWK never worse than second outside of stakes company and like the turn back to seven furlongs off a couple of longer tries, especially in a race that projects to see a lively and contested pace. Can be along with clean sailing especially if getting out in better going behind all the speed. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:45 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (9th Race)

Horse: WAYLLEN RICHARD (#8, 4-1)

WAYLLEN RICHARD's $15K start last out sure looks like a bridge race between a surprise $5K win two back and this return to $5K conditioned claiming. Worked between starts - and can work out a decent stalking trip from his outside post. – Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race

