Hulkamania Eyes Tampa Bay Derby After Impressive Debut Win

A name familiar to wrestling fans could soon be making noise on the Kentucky Derby trail. Hulkamania, named after wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, returns to Tampa Bay Downs this weekend for the Tampa Bay Derby following an impressive three-length victory over the same track in his debut last month.

The Grade 3, $400,000 ESMARK Tampa Bay Derby awards qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby to the top five finishers (50-25-15-10). Contested over 1 1/16 miles, the race has produced two Derby winners: Street Sense and Super Saver, who finished third in the race before winning the Run for the Roses in 2010.

Trained by Whit Beckman, Hulkamania was sent off as the 2-1 co-favorite at Tampa Bay Downs last month. He went three wide approaching the first turn before powering past the early leaders. Inside the final sixteenth of a mile, jockey Daniel Centeno had Hulkamania three lengths clear. The effort earned a 71 Beyer speed figure.

Race replay

Campaigned by Icon Racing in partnership with Hoolie Racing and Blue Mist Racing, the son of McKinzie was purchased at the Keeneland September Yearling sale for the group’s inaugural partnership.

In just their second year of ownership, Icon Racing - a syndicate founded by former MLB player & World Series champion Jayson Werth - continues to build momentum. If Hulkamania delivers another strong performance on Saturday, the colt could become one of the more prominent names on the Kentucky Derby trail.