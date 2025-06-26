Local favorites gather for Woodbine's loaded graded stakes card
Graded stakes action kicks into high gear at Woodbine on Saturday, with a trio of Grade 3 races on Tapeta and two Grade 2 turf stakes. My Boy Prince returns to Woodbine, where he’s only missed the board once, regardless of surface, to headline the Grade 2, $200,000 Highlander at six furlongs. The 4-year-old gelding meets the popular Patches O'Houlihan, who switches to turf. Equally the headliner, Caitlinhergrtness, winner of last year’s King’s Plate over My Boy Prince, is somewhat of a standout in the Grade 2, $175,000 Nassau over one mile.
The Highlander looks like a two-horse showdown but some others bring in fast races. My Boy Prince, trained by Mark Casse for owner Gary Barber, was a solid second in the Grade 1 Jaipur at Saratoga last out behind Ag Bullet who looks like the leading turf sprinter. Prior to that, My Boy Prince was a front-running winner of the Elusive Quality at Aqueduct. As a 2-year-old, My Boy Prince was second in the Grade 1 Summer going one mile on turf here. As a 3-year-old, My Boy Prince rattled off three Tapeta wins at Woodbine, before a second in the King’s Plate. He later tried older horses in the Grade 1 Woodbine Mile on turf and finished sixth. Sahin Civaci rides from the rail with morning-line odds of 5-2 but is likely to be bet down from that.
Patches O’Houlihan has raced exclusively at Woodbine, winning 12 of 15 starts while switching back and forth from Tapeta and turf. He’s coming into this race second off a layoff, ending last season with a solid second in the Grade 2 Kennedy Road behind past Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint winner Nobals. Last out, Patches O’Houlihan crushed the Thorncliffe Stakes. He missed an intended start, as the 1-9 favorite, in the Grade 3 Jacques Cartier with a fever. The 5-year-old’s best victory was last October in the Grade 2 Nearctic going six furlongs on turf. Sofia Vives rides from post 5 for trainer Robert Tiller, as the 6-5 morning-line favorite.
Old Chestnut won the Jacques Cartier, picking up his long-awaited second stakes victory. The filly Ms.Tart, winner of the Grade 3 Royal North last out, is cross-entered in the Nassau. Playmea Tune, last out winner of a stakes at Turfway, Grade 3 winner Dresden Row, Niagara Skyline, and Its Time to Shine complete the field.
Nassau Stakes
Despite being a fan favorite, Caitlinhergrtness is no cinch in the Nassau. She returned from a layoff to win the Grade 3 Belle Mahone last out on Tapeta. After winning the King’s Plate last year, she ran third in the Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II at Keeneland. She’ll be forwardly placed but still needs her best to win. Rafael Hernandez rides from post 4 for trainer Kevin Attard, as the 2-1 morning-line favorite.
A potential spoiler is Sweet Rebecca, who won a Keeneland allowance over yielding turf last out. That was her first start as a 4-year-old, after winning a stakes last year and running well in two graded stakes. A member of the Chad Brown barn, she’s likely to take another step forward with Dylan Davis in to ride.
Mission of Joy has plenty of back class for trainer Graham Motion and jockey Eswan Flores. The 5-year-old was Grade 1-placed last year but hasn’t won a stakes race since June of 2023. Mixologist, now in the barn of Josie Carroll after being transferred from Brad Cox, is a contender if ready off the layoff.
Grade 3 winners Ocean Club and Ms. Tart, Austere, Metaphysical, Ready to Jam, Ready for Shirl, Crevalle d'Oro, and Blueberry Fields complete the field.
Marine Stakes
The Grade 3 Marine for 3-year-olds on Tapeta drew a field of seven but it looks like a three-horse race. Church and State stretches out to 1 1/16 miles off a win in the King Corrie at seven furlongs last out. Scorching won the Simcoe on Tapeta sprinting last year then ran second in the Cup and Saucer routing on turf in October but hasn’t run since. Mansetti won the Woodstock sprinting earlier this year and also goes long for the first time.
War Signal, Sedburys Ghost, stakes-placed Megalodon, and last-out maiden winner Watsonville Red complete the field.
Selene Stakes
In the filly counterpart, eight entered the wide open Grade 3 Selene at 1 1/16 miles on Tapeta, where the field has a combined 11 wins. Somethinabouther is the lone stakes winner in the field, having upset the Grade 3 Mazarine last year.
Serendipity is an interesting new face, trying Tapeta for the first time after switching to Carroll’s barn from Cox. A maiden winner routing at Gulfstream on turf in March, the Street Sense filly then ran second in an off-turf allowance at Aqueduct.
Tiz Her Money, No Time, Madame Obey, Ella It Is, Crystalaire, and Nata Trouble complete the field.
Dominion Day Stakes
Eight older horses are set to go 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta on the Grade 3 Dominion Day. Fashionably Fab has plenty of back class as a Grade 3 winner and has won 8 of 15 starts on the Woodbine Tapeta. Fly the W, a winner of 21 of 47 starts, ships up for his first start outside Florida since 2020.
Classic Mo Town picked up a minor upset in the Grade 2 Eclipse going 1 1/16 miles on Tapeta. Essex Serpent is a past Grade 3 winner and scored a sharp allowance last out.
Funtastic Again, crossed entered in a Lone Star stakes but running here, Bail Us Out, Stanley House, and Dancin in Da'nile complete the field.
