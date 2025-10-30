Minnie Hauk battles the boys in Breeders' Cup Turf
Per usual, this year’s Breeders’ Cup Turf runs through the European invaders. While deciphering which one may be difficult, trainer Aidan O’Brien perhaps tipped his hand. Minnie Hauk, O’Brien’s 3-year-old filly that just ran second in the Arc de Triomphe in France, would have been a heavy favorite in the Filly and Mare Turf but O’Brien has instead opted to run her in the Turf.
Minnie Hauk danced every dance in Europe this summer in her restricted group. She rattled off three Grade 1 victories in the Epsom Oaks, Irish Oaks, and Yorkshire Oaks. Her narrow Arc runner-up finish was just her second career loss, the other coming in her debut.
O’Brien originally planned for Minnie Hauk to be rested until next year but reversed course a few weeks ago. According to O’Brien, Minnie Hauk has no problems shipping and loves the fast ground that she’ll get at Del Mar. O’Brien is tied with D. Wayne Lukas for the most Breeders’ Cup wins at 20.
Minnie Hauk, the 8-5 morning-line favorite, will break from post 8 with Christophe Soumillion aboard. It’s also worth noting that Minnie Hauk is weighted at 119 pounds, seven pounds lighter than her older male counterparts and three pounds lighter than 3-year-old colts. Soumillon agreed to make the weight on Minnie Hauk but did not agree to make the same weight aboard True Love in the Juvenile Turf Sprint.
The main threat to Minnie Hauk comes from a different European yard, as Rebel’s Romance looks for his third victory in this race. Globe-trotting Rebel’s Romance won this race in 2022 at Keeneland and last year. After a disappointing loss in the Dubai Sheema Classic, Rebel’s Romance returned to form in Europe and trainer Charlie Appleby shipped the 7-year-old across the pond for the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic at Aqueduct last month, a race he won handedly.
Appleby will also send out El Cordobes, who finished third in the Turf Classic. El Cordobes won the Sword Dancer at Saratoga one start prior. His European form isn’t as strong as his stablemate’s but the lightly-raced 4-year-old appears to be improving. William Buick retains the mount on Rebel’s Romance, who will break from post 1 as the 5-2 second choice, and Billy Loughnane will ride 15-1 El Cordobes from post 10.
While trained in by French trainer Francis-Henri Graffard, Goliath is owned by American John Stewart’s Resolute Racing. Stewart has made it a point to take his ventures overseas and focus on turf racing, supplementing Goliath into this race for $200,000. Goliath has raced in France, England, Hong Kong, Japan, and won a Group 1 in Germany last out. His signature win came last year at Ascot when he beat a very strong field that included Rebel’s Romance. Mickael Barzalona rides from post 2 with odds of 8-1.
Amiloc is another European with merit, as he finished second in the Irish St. Leger last out and won the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot one start prior. Ethical Diamond is a former jumper who has proven himself on the flat as well. He won a handicap at Royal Ascot and then won the prestigious Ebor Handicap at York last out. Rashabar has been a bit off form and has yet to race this far.
Two other Europeans in the field have American experience, as Silawi shipped over to win the Canadian International at Woodbine and Wimbledon Hawkeye took the Nashville Derby at Kentucky Downs. Both may be a cut below their fellow invaders but still merit a chance.
The American’s chances rests on trainer Chad Brown, who entered Hill Road, a former European-trained runner, and Redistricting. Hill Road has been off form since switching to dirt last year and then back to turf late this summer. His turf runs haven’t been bad but he needs to step forward. Redistricting won two long-distance stakes at Monmouth, including the United Nations, and ran second in the Turf Classic last out.
Rebel Red, trained by Cherie DeVaux, was a narrow second behind El Cordobes in the Sword Dancer. Tawny Port came alive for trainer Brad Cox last out, finishing second behind Silawi in the Canadian International. Gold Phoenix, a five-time winner at Del Mar, rounds out the field.
The Turf is set as race 8 with a post time of 5:41 p.m. Eastern.
