Oaklawn Park: Picks, Preview, and Analysis for Thursday, March 5, 2026

Daily Racing Form handicappers David Aragona and Mike Beer analyze a six-furlong allowance/optional claimer at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark., with a field built around a single dominant question.

Thursday's Daily Racing Form Race of the Day is Race 8 at Oaklawn Park – a sprint with a post time of 4:07 p.m. Central and a purse of $126,000. The field of nine is defined by one central question: Can No. 1 Stiglets repeat his last performance? Both handicappers say no – and both land on the same horse to beat him.

The horse to beat: No. 1 Stiglets

Stiglets is the 4-5 morning-line favorite, and for good reason. His last race on Jan. 3 at Oaklawn was a stunning wire-to-wire victory, stopping the clock in sub-1:09 and earning a 107 Beyer Speed Figure alongside a 125 TimeformUS Speed Figure – graded stakes-type numbers. Trained by Phil D'Amato and ridden by Francisco Arrieta, Stiglets cleared the field easily, leading at every call and finishing with a final quarter in 23.60 seconds. The problem, as both Aragona and Beer see it, is that race unfolded perfectly for him. No one pressured him early, he was loose on the lead throughout, and the closers behind him simply weren't running that day. Both handicappers want to see him validate that effort before accepting him at a short price.

The challenger: No. 8 Second I D

Both Aragona and Beer land on Second I D as their pick to win. The 6-year-old drew the rail in his last two starts – a significant disadvantage for a horse who doesn't necessarily want to be on the lead – and was forced to go forward both times as a result. He battled gamely in his most recent start Feb. 7, dueling from post 1 before finishing second to Dreaminblue in a tough effort. Moving off the inside here, both handicappers see a horse who could settle into a perfect stalking trip in third or fourth as a speed duel between Stiglets and No. 4 Linzer develops, allowing Second I D to then pounce in the stretch.

The rest of the field

No. 2 Vital Mind validated the Jan. 3 Stiglets race by coming back to win his next start with a 92 Beyer. He got a pace to close into that day and is setup for a similar scenario here. Both handicappers view him as a logical contender but not one they're willing to back at what figures to be a short price.

No. 4 Linzer has the early speed to challenge Stiglets from the start and the dirt form to be competitive. The concern is that hooking up with the favorite through fast fractions would leave him vulnerable to the closers late. His last three races are solid but suggest he may be fighting for third here.

No. 3 Invulnerable ran well in his two starts prior to a layoff of more than a year, including a strong second at this level at Oaklawn. Both handicappers are taking a wait-and-see approach after such a long absence.

No. 6 Inexorable got so far back early that he was left with too much to do last time, passing only a handful of horses in the stretch despite a wide rally. Both handicappers don't see the pace setting up for him here.

No. 7 El Que Sabe, making his U.S. debut, competed exclusively in Argentina with some success, including a Group 1 win on turf. Beer watched his available gate works and came away unimpressed – he was notably outworked in a Jan. 11 gate drill. Both handicappers will give him a race to acclimate.

No. 5 Sir Wellington and No. 9 Oscar Eclipse are given little chance. Sir Wellington's form has steadily declined in his 8-year-old season, while Oscar Eclipse has posted two underwhelming recent efforts and has changed hands multiple times, most recently claimed away from trainer Peter Miller.

The handicappers' verdict

David Aragona pick’s

No. 8 Second I D

No. 1 Stiglets

No. 2 Vital Mind

No. 4 Linzer

Mike Beer’s picks

No. 8 Second I D

No. 2 Vital Mind

No. 1 Stiglets

No. 6 Inexorable

Both handicappers agree with Second I D on top, but their sets of picks diverge from there. Aragona keeps Stiglets second despite his skepticism – acknowledging that if the favorite repeats, he wins – while Beer slots Vital Mind second and looks to Inexorable as a deep longshot play.

