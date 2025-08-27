P.G. Johnson Stakes From Saratoga: Horse Racing Picks and Bets
Here is an expert video analysis of today’s Race of the Day from Daily Racing Form for August 27th.
Wednesday's DRF Race of the Day is Saratoga’s 8th race, the P.G. Johnson Stakes. Post Time is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. ET. David Aragona and Mike Beer analyze the race and share their thoughts.
Want to go deeper on today’s featured race? View FREE DRF Past Performances for today’s Race of the Day.
Need help making your picks? Ask DRFai, your AI-powered racing assistant. Just type in your questions and get instant insights. Try it now at chat.drf.com.
Published |Modified