Picks and Predictions for 8 of the Best Horse Races on Friday, September 26, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day's action.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Belmont at the Big A, Gulfstream, and Woodbine.
Post Time: 12:50 ET
Track: Gulfstream (1st Race)
Horse: BROKEN SOUND (#3, 4-1)
BROKEN SOUND is by a 9% debut sire (2YO's only) and a 14% debut turf sire. His dam was un-raced. Two of four sibs won and both are multiple winners that also won on the grass. The other two non-winning sibs both hit the board on the green. Works, barn, and jock all work together. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:56 ET
Track: Gulfstream (5th Race)
Horse: POP ROX (#2, 6-1)
POP ROX caught an off track last out and faced better. Any chance that 6 1/2 furlongs is a tad far for this horse? Her distance Tomlinson of 407 says this full furlong cut back will help. Race flow is fast and this filly can pass runners. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:05 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (5th Race)
Horse: SHERIFF BIANCO (#6, 5-1)
SHERIFF BIANCO's overall rock-solid form has tailed off a bit recently, though there are two stalkes tries over wet tracks in there, and he had an excuse in that last one when getting crossed over on and losing early position, which is basically a death sentence out of the chute at Saratoga; thought he ran fine in that tougher spot sprinting off the short layoff in June; dangerous with his good race, though he does have to prove that he is still capable. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:42 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (8th Race)
Horse: SHESINAMOOD (#12, 12-1)
SHESINAMOOD was impressive winning her debut in her lone start as a 2yo last summer; has only sprinted on turf twice since, and ran better than it looks in both of those races while never in position to be effective behind wire-to-wire winners; needs a couple of scratches to get in, but she is interesting cutting back and looking for a trip as she gets some class relief. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:14 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (9th Race)
Horse: JACK'S WORLD (#3, 6-1)
JACK'S WORLD is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:33 ET
Track: Woodbine (3rd Race)
Horse: MODDASSAH (#3, 6-1)
MODDASSAH was blocked early in the stretch en route to a four-length loss when seventh on the drop to this bottom $7.5K conditioned class three weeks ago. His previous form was up and down and he could end a long drought with one of KA's go-to jocks Hernandez taking over. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:03 ET
Track: Woodbine (4th Race)
Horse: BANKER'S HOURS (#3, 4-1)
BANKER'S HOURS is a DRF Best Bet (Ron Gierkink). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:32 ET
Track: Woodbine (5th Race)
Horse: COMMANDER AT SEA (#1, 20-1)
COMMANDER AT SEA got a break after finishing a close fifth behind next-out winner Banker's Hour July 18. The 6yo has a history of acquitting himself well when fresh and is being reunited with apprentice Adams, who was aboard for many of his best performances. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
