Picks for the 9 Best Horse Races on Friday, May 15, 2026

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Santa Anita, Gulfstream, Belmont at the Big A, Laurel, Woodbine, and Churchill Downs.

Post Time: 12:36 ET

Track: Laurel (3rd Race)

Horse: STATESMAN (#7, 6-1)

STATESMAN earned some really sharp Beyers in three Gulfstream allowances, but that was only good enough for third in all three races; one could argue he might have been able to do a little more in the last one I March if he had not been forced to steady and gather himself for another run; McGaughey has kept the colt in classy company for most of his career, but this seems like a workable spot to return off a short break; the pace scenario might be ideal for him. – Patrick Moquin

Post Time: 1:41 ET

Track: Laurel (5th Race)

Horse: GOLF CART RYDER (#12, 15-1)

GOLF CART RYDER is admittedly a speculative top pick, but it's hard to dismiss the gelding after his first two starts were both rained off the turf last summer; he has not raced since and might finally get a chance on the grass in maiden-claiming company, though he and several other contenders will waive the tag; Trombetta is picking this spot with clear intention; it's time to find out if he has the goods on this surface. – Patrick Moquin

Feeling Lost Picking a Preakness Horse? Start with DRF Newbie

Post Time: 1:52 ET

Track: Woodbine (2nd Race)

ROCK HARD ROSE (#2, 4-1)

ROCK HARD ROSE is a DRF Best Bet (Ron Gierkink).

Post Time: 3:01 ET

Track: Belmont at the Big A (4th Race)

Horse: STARSHIP ATHENA (#6, 8-1)

STARSHIP ATHENA was nowhere in her debut sprinting on dirt last spring. Switching to turf for her second start led to big improvement, as she put in a strong finish once clear in the stretch; has to be ready off the bench, but she is well-bred with upside for an excellent trainer. – Mike Beer

Post Time: 4:34 ET

Track: Woodbine (7th Race)

Horse: WOZNIACKI (#7, 6-1)

WOZNIACKI annexed her debut last spring before eventually beating non-two OS rivals and can obviously fire when fresh. She posted improving works in April before two easy breezes this month and could parlay a stalking trip into a high placing with blinkers on and Hernandez aboard. – Ron Gierkink

Post Time: 4:55 ET

Track: Churchill Downs (9th Race)

Horse: BABY MAX (#1, 12-1)

BABY MAX is a DRF Best Bet (Marcus Hersh).

Post Time: 5:07 ET

Track: Gulfstream (9th Race)

Horse: KALIK (#8, 15-1)

KALIK getting top billing in finale as perhaps the best close in a race likely to collapse if holding together with so many speed types in this lineup. Liked the looks of that last breeze over the main prepping for this on May 8. – Mike Welsch

Post Time: 7:33 ET

Track: Santa Anita (8th Race)

Horse: TESS OF HEMET (#2, 6-1)

An improved effort second time out stamps TESS OF HEMET the choice while dropping from maiden-32 to maiden-20. Facing tougher last out, he uncorked a decent middle move, and finished fairly well for third in a race dominated by two low-odds front-runners. 'HEMET wheels back in 12 days, drops in class, and can wear them down from off the pace. – Brad Free

Post Time: 8:03 ET

Track: Santa Anita (9th Race)

Horse: IMABOUTAGO (#9, 6-1)

IMABOUTAGO is a multiple winner at this N2X level, the late-runner runs for the $80k optional claim tag in a turf sprint likely to unfold at a contested pace. Runner-up by a nose last out in a similar N2X, she can wear them down. Due to a guaranteed scratch, she will draw in from the also-eligible list. – Brad Free

Bet the Preakness with Confidence - Get Expert Picks and Race Insights at DRF