Horse Racing On SI

Picks and Predictions for Saratoga Horse Race: The NYSS Cab Calloway Stakes

Video breakdown of Daily Racing Form's race of the day for Thursday, August 14th.

Bill Enright

Horse Race at Saratoga
Horse Race at Saratoga / Barbara D. Livingston/DRF

Thursday's DRF Race of the Day is Saratoga’s 7th race, the NYSS Cab Calloway Stakes. Post Time is scheduled for 4:36 p.m. ET. Handicappers David Aragona and Mike Beer analyze the race and share their thoughts.

Want to go deeper on today’s featured race? View FREE DRF Past Performances for today’s Race of the Day.

Need help making your picks? Ask DRFai, your AI-powered racing assistant. Just type in your questions and get instant insights. Try it now at chat.drf.com.

Published |Modified
Bill Enright
BILL ENRIGHT

Bill Enright is an award winning fantasy football analyst and has a profitable betting record on NFL Player Props since 2017. Often found at the Meadowlands Race Track or Sportsbook, Bill bets on horses, sports, and everything in between.

Home/Analysis