Horse Racing On SI

Race of the Day, Saturday August 2nd: Saratoga's Whitney Stakes

Daily Racing Form's handicappers share their predictions for the Whitney Stakes

Bill Enright

Saratoga Race Track, Whitney Stakes
Saratoga Race Track, Whitney Stakes / Barbara D. Livingston/DRF

Saturday's DRF Race of the Day is Saratoga’s 11th race, the Grade 1 Whitney Stakes. Post Time is scheduled for 5:41 p.m. ET. Handicappers David Aragona and Mike Beer analyze the race and share their thoughts.

Want to go deeper on today’s featured race? View FREE DRF Past Performances for today’s Race of the Day.

Need help making your picks? Ask DRFai, your AI-powered racing assistant. Just type in your questions and get instant insights. Try it now at chat.drf.com

More Horse Racing News

feed

Published |Modified
Bill Enright
BILL ENRIGHT

Bill Enright is an award winning fantasy football analyst and has a profitable betting record on NFL Player Props since 2017. Often found at the Meadowlands Race Track or Sportsbook, Bill bets on horses, sports, and everything in between.

Home/Analysis