Race of the Day, Saturday August 2nd: Saratoga's Whitney Stakes
Daily Racing Form's handicappers share their predictions for the Whitney Stakes
Saturday's DRF Race of the Day is Saratoga’s 11th race, the Grade 1 Whitney Stakes. Post Time is scheduled for 5:41 p.m. ET. Handicappers David Aragona and Mike Beer analyze the race and share their thoughts.
Want to go deeper on today’s featured race? View FREE DRF Past Performances for today’s Race of the Day.
Need help making your picks? Ask DRFai, your AI-powered racing assistant. Just type in your questions and get instant insights. Try it now at chat.drf.com
More Horse Racing News
Published |Modified