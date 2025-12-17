Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com .

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream, Turf Paradise, and Remington.

Post Time: 1:53 ET

Track: Gulfstream (4th Race)

Horse: NO BILLS CAMPAIGN (#4, 10-1)

NO BILLS CAMPAIGN was hung wide chasing relatively fast pace when dropped for this tag last time in a ran won with 75 Beyer by Neonate. Third finisher has since flattered the race by finishing 2nd twice against MSW opposition and this guy projects on a loose lead if able to run back to that MSW outing over the turf at Kentucky Downs. Might get brave at a square price. -Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:24 ET

Track: Gulfstream (7th Race)

Horse: LOVE ACTUALLY (#6, 9-2)

LOVE ACTUALLY a disappointment in last several starts after bang up effort on graduation day. Adds a set of blinkers trying to find some of that early magic. Might get brave if able to sprint clear early from Brittany's Way, set up shop on front end ala graduation day. -Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:54 ET

Track: Gulfstream (8th Race)

Horse: CAIRO COMEDY (#1, 7-2)

CAIRO COMEDY good enough to finish third behind a pair of next out winners in a very key race here back in mid-October. Limited work tab since but repeat of that kind of try might be good enough to prove right one in the nightcap. -Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:09 ET

Track: Turf Paradise (3rd Race)

Horse: DADDYS NINA (#3, 8-1)

DADDYS NINA catches a race with some speed and might trip out best. She puts races back to back for the first time since 2024 and that is another plus. Second time here can only help and we like that Americano gets a leg up. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 6:02 ET

Track:Turf Paradise (7th Race)

Horse: RIVER OF AMBITION (#9, 12-1)

RIVER OF AMBITION showed good speed at Emerald and perhaps didn't care for GrP. She loves this dirt where she has won two of three (including her Beyer top of 57). We like this outside post. Wire please. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 6:30 ET

Track: Turf Paradise (8th Race)

Horse: COASTAL GIRL (#12, 20-1)

COASTAL GIRL is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 7:28 ET

Track: Remington (2nd Race)

Horse: HAPPY N SMILING (#6, 8-1)

HAPPY N SMILING gets good race flow and should trip out best. Form cycle hints at better as this filly puts three races together. This filly won at this shortened sprint distance only two back and her distance Tomlinson of 375 hints at short sprint ability. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 8:52 ET

Track: Remington (5th Race)

Horse: DOWN THE ISLANDS (#3, 15-1)

DOWN THE ISLANDS is a hard trier that just didn't like those off tracks two and three back. His most recent was more like it and we know this colt can put good races together. Second time with this jockey can only help. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 9:20 ET

Track: Remington (6th Race)

Horse: STONINGTON (#4, 8-1)

STONINGTON took thirteen starts to break his maiden but what if he got a taste of winning and liked it? These types often out run their odds when facing winners for the first time. We like the cut back to an elongated sprint and this barn is 38% going route to sprint. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 10:44 ET

Track: Remington (9th Race)

Horse: GOSPEL SHARE (#5, 15-1)

GOSPEL SHARE is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers). | Get Past Performances for this race

