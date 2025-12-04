Race of the Day on Thursday, December 4th 2025: Turfway’s 8th race.

Thursday's DRF Race of the Day is Turfway’s 8th race. Post Time is scheduled for 9:25 p.m. ET. David Aragona and Scott Shapiro analyze the race and share their thoughts.

Want to go deeper on today’s featured race? View FREE DRF Past Performances for today’s Race of the Day .

Looking for more action? It’s easier than ever to pick a winner with DRF Newbie. Access the most trusted information in horse racing! Start strong with DRF Newbie – horse racing, simplified. Try it free at newbie.drf.com. (links to