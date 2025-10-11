Horse Racing On SI

Race of the Day for Sunday October 11th: Grade 2 Franklin Stakes at Keeneland

Daily Racing Form's handicappers analyze the race and share their thoughts.

Flavien Prat, on top of Bourbon Breeze, won the 3rd race Thursday at Keeneland by overtaking Edgar Morales, on top of Sombra Dorada, who finished second. April 10, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is an expert video analysis of today’s Race of the Day from Daily Racing Form – the most trusted source of horse racing news and information since 1894.

Sunday's DRF Race of the Day is Keeneland’s 7th race, the Grade 2 Franklin Stakes. Post Time is scheduled for 4:12 p.m. ET. Ashley Mailloux and Gino Buccola analyze the race and share their thoughts.

