Horse Racing On SI

Racing Returns to Churchill Downs: All Eyes on the 5th Race From Kentucky

The road to the Kentucky Derby begins this week at Churchill Downs with the September Meet

Bill Enright

Churchill Downs September Meet
Churchill Downs September Meet / Julie Wright/DRF

Thursday's DRF Race of the Day is Churchill Downs’ 5th race. Post Time is scheduled for 6:59 p.m. ET. David Aragona and Scott Shapiro analyze the race and share their thoughts.

Want to go deeper on today’s featured race? View FREE DRF Past Performances for today’s Race of the Day.

Need help making your picks? Ask DRFai, your AI-powered racing assistant. Just type in your questions and get instant insights. Try it now at chat.drf.com.

Published |Modified
Bill Enright
BILL ENRIGHT

Bill Enright is an award winning fantasy football analyst and has a profitable betting record on NFL Player Props since 2017. Often found at the Meadowlands Race Track or Sportsbook, Bill bets on horses, sports, and everything in between.

Home/Analysis