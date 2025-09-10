Racing Returns to Churchill Downs: All Eyes on the 5th Race From Kentucky
The road to the Kentucky Derby begins this week at Churchill Downs with the September Meet
Thursday's DRF Race of the Day is Churchill Downs’ 5th race. Post Time is scheduled for 6:59 p.m. ET. David Aragona and Scott Shapiro analyze the race and share their thoughts.
Want to go deeper on today’s featured race? View FREE DRF Past Performances for today’s Race of the Day.
Need help making your picks? Ask DRFai, your AI-powered racing assistant. Just type in your questions and get instant insights. Try it now at chat.drf.com.
Published |Modified