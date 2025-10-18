Saturday's October 17th Race of the Day: Grade 2 Raven Run Stakes at Keeneland
The 9th race at Keeneland track was picked as the best horse race of the day for Saturday October 17th by the handicappers at Daily Racing Form.
Saturday's DRF Race of the Day is Keeneland’s 9th race, the Grade 2 Raven Run Stakes. Post Time is scheduled for 5:16 p.m. ET. David Aragona and Mike Beer analyze the race and share their thoughts.
Want to go deeper on today’s featured race? View FREE DRF Past Performances for today’s Race of the Day.
