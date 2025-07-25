Seven Best Bets for Horse Races on Friday, July 25th
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Saratoga, Del Mar, Gulfstream, Woodbine, and Colonial Downs.
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
Post Time: 1:10
Track: Saratoga (11st Race)
Horse: SUNSHINE LILY (#3, 6-1)
SUNSHINE LILY is a DRF best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 1:46
Track: Saratoga (2nd Race)
Horse: LADY ARWEN's (#5, 5-1)
LADY ARWEN rail-riding trip ultimately worked out, and she was up in time to score off the claim going a mile last month; still think she is best sprinting, and her last two starts going shorter on fast dirt both make her a contender in this spot; hasn't run at Saratoga since she was a 2yo, but she ran well in both of those starts. – Mike Beer | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 2:10
Track: Woodbine (3rd Race)
Horse: AUDI'S WORLD (#3, 6-1)
AUDI'S WORLD is a DRF Best Bet (Ron Gierkink). | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 3:18
Track: Gulfstream (6th Race)
Horse: STARSHIP NAUTILUS (#2, 8-1)
STARSHIP NAUTILUS hesitated at the start in her debut and soon trailed something she never recovered from. That was back in January so here comes the class drop, right? Nope. Connections show confidence in this horse by keeping her at this level and we can see why. Both sibs beat winners. One sibling is 19-3-3-1 for 189K (multiple winner on the turf) while the other is 8-2-0-0 for 165K (multiple winner on the turf). Works are well spaced and this filly could like the synth. – Scott Ehlers | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 3:51
Track: Woodbine (6th Race)
Horse: LEFT IN MY DUST (#8, 8-1)
LEFT IN MY DUST has been out of action since blowing away $10K non-two types Nov. 30 and has been working bullets for his return. He's protected by waiver in this non-three event and his trainer has solid numbers with +180 day comebackers. – Ron Gierkink | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 4:17
Track: Monmouth (6th Race)
Horse: AWESOME ENTRY (#5, 8-1)
AWESOME ENTRY is a DRF Best Bet (Kenny Peck). | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 4:25
Track: Woodbine (7th Race)
Horse: PEJA DU (#5, 6-1)
PEJA DU led until mid-stretch before folding abruptly in his season opener vs. $25K stock when protected by waiver. The big bay is dropping to below the $25K for which he was claimed in December in this starter/optional claimer and could take some catching with that tightener under his girth. – Ron Gierkink | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 4:44
Track: Saratoga (7th Race)
Horse: MS DAREDEVIL (#8, 6-1)
MS DAREDEVIL debuted sprinting, where she wound up outpaced early before coming wide and finishing up well to get second behind an experienced, front-running winner; bred to stretch out and has an advantage this time while facing several first-time starters. – Mike Beer | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 4:56
Track: Colonial Downs (3rd Race)
Horse: BIGDADDYSBOY (#1, 8-1)
BIGDADDYSBOY is the steady option in this field of volatile runners, as the gelding has obviously settled into solid form at Maryland in the past year; he wins when he's good enough but he hasn't been an overwhelming presence in some time; it's possible that one or two in this field are simply better than him, but they have questions to answer that he doesn't. – Patrick Moquin | Get PPs for this race
