Six Best Horse Races on Saturday December 6th
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Aqueduct, Woodbine, and Gulfstream.
Post Time: 11:48 ET
Track: Aqueduct (2nd Race)
Horse: DOUBLE ACT (#1, 7-2)
DOUBLE ACT gained useful experience when chasing next-out stakes winner My World in his sprint debut; bred to stretch out, and he sat a handy, wide trip going this distance last month, before proving to be no match for heavily-favored Rebel Instinct; looks like a threat right back with the blinkers coming off. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:11 ET
Track: Aqueduct (7th Race)
Horse: FILOSO (#9, 20-1)
FILOSO is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:33 ET
Track: Woodbine (4th Race)
Horse: FULLY COMPLETELY (#3, 4-1)
FULLY COMPLETELY raced four-wide most of the way over a rail-favoring surface when up the track at 6-1 at first asking in a route--the sharp winner subsequently doubled up in the Coronation Futurity (86 Beyer) and the runner-up returned to beat $25K maidens. She's dropping a notch to $25K and seems capable of making her presence known. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:19 ET
Track: Gulfstream (7th Race)
Horse: RUSE (#4, 15-1)
RUSE returns locally after having a measure of success with arguably better in N Y and N J since leaving town during the spring. Exits impressive half-mile blow out over the Tapeta. Best good enough to spring the upset here. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:33 ET
Track: Woodbine (6th Race)
Horse: QUADZILLA (#1, 15-1)
QUADZILLA is back in action on short rest off a daylight score over $15K maidens. He's a decent fit in this non-two tilt Beyer-wise and could track all the speed along the inside before making a prominent bid. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:49 ET
Track: Gulfstream (10th Race)
Horse: CABOURG (#2, 9-2)
CABOURG is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Welsch). | Get Past Performances for this race