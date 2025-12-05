Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com .

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Aqueduct, Woodbine, and Gulfstream.

Post Time: 11:48 ET

Track: Aqueduct (2nd Race)

Horse: DOUBLE ACT (#1, 7-2)

DOUBLE ACT gained useful experience when chasing next-out stakes winner My World in his sprint debut; bred to stretch out, and he sat a handy, wide trip going this distance last month, before proving to be no match for heavily-favored Rebel Instinct; looks like a threat right back with the blinkers coming off. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:11 ET

Track: Aqueduct (7th Race)

Horse: FILOSO (#9, 20-1)

FILOSO is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:33 ET

Track: Woodbine (4th Race)

Horse: FULLY COMPLETELY (#3, 4-1)

FULLY COMPLETELY raced four-wide most of the way over a rail-favoring surface when up the track at 6-1 at first asking in a route--the sharp winner subsequently doubled up in the Coronation Futurity (86 Beyer) and the runner-up returned to beat $25K maidens. She's dropping a notch to $25K and seems capable of making her presence known. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:19 ET

Track: Gulfstream (7th Race)

Horse: RUSE (#4, 15-1)

RUSE returns locally after having a measure of success with arguably better in N Y and N J since leaving town during the spring. Exits impressive half-mile blow out over the Tapeta. Best good enough to spring the upset here. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:33 ET

Track: Woodbine (6th Race)

Horse: QUADZILLA (#1, 15-1)

QUADZILLA is back in action on short rest off a daylight score over $15K maidens. He's a decent fit in this non-two tilt Beyer-wise and could track all the speed along the inside before making a prominent bid. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:49 ET

Track: Gulfstream (10th Race)

Horse: CABOURG (#2, 9-2)

CABOURG is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Welsch). | Get Past Performances for this race