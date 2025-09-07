Sunday September 7th Race of the Day: Del Mar Futurity
The handicappers from Daily Racing Form look at the 4th race from Del Mar racetrack.
Sunday's DRF Race of the Day is Del Mar’s 4th race, the Grade 1 Del Mar Futurity. Post Time is scheduled for 6:06 p.m. ET. David Aragona and Mike Beer analyze the race and share their thoughts.
Want to go deeper on today’s featured race? View FREE DRF Past Performances for today’s Race of the Day.
Need help making your picks? Ask DRFai, your AI-powered racing assistant. Just type in your questions and get instant insights. Try it now at chat.drf.com.
Published |Modified