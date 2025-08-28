Horse Racing On SI

The Tapit Stakes from Kentucky Downs: Race Preview and Picks

Daily Racing Form's handicappers David Aragona and Mike Beer analyze the race and share their thoughts

Bill Enright

Thursday's DRF Race of the Day is Kentucky Downs’ 10th race, the Tapit Stakes. Post Time is scheduled for 6:31 p.m. ET. Handicappers David Aragona and Mike Beer analyze the race and share their thoughts

