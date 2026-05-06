The 7 Best Horse Races and Predictions for Thursday, May 7th 2026

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Belmont at the Big A and Churchill Downs.

Post Time: 2:40 ET

Track: Belmont at the Big A (4th Race)

Horse: HOWLING WIND (#4, 6-1)

HOWLING WIND had been gradually rounding into form before running away from first-level allowance rivals with a new Beyer top three starts back; has found this N2X condition to be a bit tougher, though she bumped into a pair of very nice fillies in Munnings Express (now 4 for 8 in her career after returning to win with a 90 Beyer last month) and stakes-placed Native Melody (3 for 4 lifetime) in her last two starts; this race does not appear to be as tough. -Mike Beer

Post Time: 3:11 ET

Track: Belmont at the Big A (5th Race)

Horse: CITE YOUR SOURCES (#2, 9-2)

CITE YOUR SOURCES has a lot of turf in his pedigree (the dam is a sister to two stakes winners, including distance-loving Grade 2 winner Value Engineering, who began his career for this owner/trainer); starting out on dirt might be a good sign for this colt, who is by 20% debut sire Yaupon, and shows a bullet breeze from the gate at the end of March, after which Brown put him in maintenance-mode. -Mike Beer

Post Time: 3:42 ET

Track: Belmont at the Big A (6th Race)

Horse: JUST TELL ANNE (#5, 9-2)

JUST TELL ANNE was competitive with subsequent Grade 3 winner Just Aloof in the turf debut last October; made one additional start before the end of the year, and she endured a brutal trip in that race; second off the layoff and back to NY with a bit of class relief after shipping to Keeneland for a start last month. -Mike Beer

Post Time: 4:13 ET

Track: Belmont at the Big A (7th Race)

Horse: VILLAGE PERSON (#2, 4-1)

VILLAGE PERSON is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer).

Post Time: 5:00 ET

Track: Churchill Downs (1st Race)

Horse: SHOW ME THE MUNNY (#8, 6-1)

With SHOW ME THE MUNNY I look at it like - okay, we found his level (this one - $30k maidens - put blinkers on to good effect - now let's get him right and ready, run him at the distance where we think he might be best (this is the part I'm least certain about), and see where we get. Think he's the best value. -Marcus Hersh

Post Time: 5:29 ET

Track: Churchill Downs (2nd Race)

Horse: SINGLE DOT YAHT (#8, 6-1)

I have commented in this space a couple times recently about trainer R Crichton's blockbuster 2026 season. The win percentage has even risen a point since I last mentioned it. Looks like they already pretty much got out on SINGLE DOT YAHT thanks to the first off claim win. He's down to his lowest level since being claimed but is only 5K below the claim price. I think he's entered with strong intent. Will never get back to the career peak, but if you use that as a guide to his range of capability, it's easy to see him running fast enough to win. -Marcus Hersh

Post Time: 7:54 ET

Track: Churchill Downs (7th Race)

Horse: LITTLE BIT ANGEL (#10, 8-1)

LITTLE BIT ANGEL brings along and well spaced workout pattern to her career debut, including a couple quick drills on dirt. She has a good draw for her first time starter where she can stay in the clear and out of traffic. The barn is capable with first timers. -Marcus Hersh