The Top 8 Horse Races for Thursday, March 26th 2026

Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action.

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream, Oaklawn, Turf Paradise, and Turfway.

Post Time: 1:30 ET

Track: Oaklawn (1st Race)

Horse: BOLT'S TREASURE (#3, 4-1)

BOLT'S TREASURE cuts back to one turn and he's been effective going route to sprint in the recent past. -Mary Rampellini

Post Time: 3:06 ET

Track: Oaklawn (4th Race)

Horse: PERFECT AUDIBLE (#5, 12-1)

PERFECT AUDIBLE ran a credible third in his two-turn debut last out and it came at this mile trip at Oaklawn. The newly-turned 3-year-old will be first Lasix. -Mary Rampellini

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Post Time: 3:55 ET

Track: Gulfstream (7th Race)

Horse: DON'T DO IT LUCY (#7, 9-2)

DON'T DO IT LUCY one of four new faces launching careers in this spot and exiting a couple of promising works for the occasion. A $110K purchase looks well prepared off the bench while also well drawn on the outside for debut. -Mike Welsch

Post Time: 4:55 ET

Track: Turf Paradise (4th Race)

Horse: CODE BREAKER (#2, 4-1)

CODE BREAKER loves this distance at 3-1-2-0. He won't get as fast a pace as previously but then again won't be that far off whomever finds the front end. If you toss that route try two back then he looks better. -Scott Ehlers

Post Time: 4:55 ET

Track: Gulfstream (9th Race)

Horse: JOEY MUSCLES (#4, 8-1)

JOEY MUSCLES one of several exiting the Grim Reaper dash on 2/19 and perhaps sneakily the best of that group racing on dead rail throughout. Always competitive at this distance. -Mike Welsch

Post Time: 6:19 ET

Track: Turf Paradise (7th Race)

Horse: WINSITWELL (#7, 8-1)

WINSITWELL has done all of his winning on this dirt. We like that he puts four races together. A jock switch to help shake things up. Grinding style might work better in this sluggish race. -Scott Ehlers

Post Time: 7:25 ET

Track: Turfway (4th Race)

Horse: ROYALLY SASSY (#10, 4-1)

ROYALLY SASSY puts races together for the first time. She out ran her odds in both starts. She has a pair of recent works and gets second Lasix. Her last race came back key when 2 of 7 returned to win with figs of 63 and 47. -Scott Ehlers

Post Time: 9:25 ET

Track: Turfway (8th Race)

Horse: BILYANA (#8, 10-1)

BILYANA has only run poorly once on this surface and that was versus stakes foes four back. She can fire fresh while the layoff short. Works continue strong while race flow is fast if all stay in. -Scott Ehlers