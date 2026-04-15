Top 11 Horse Races in America on Thursday, April 16th 2026

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Aqueduct, Gulfstream, Keeneland, Aqueduct, and Oaklawn.

Post Time: 1:10 ET

Track: Aqueduct (1st Race)

Horse: NO RESERVE (#1, 4-1)

NO RESERVE made her debut at Saratoga last June, and she actually did some running in that spot while moving to contention three-wide, before weakening in the final furlong as the race went to a pair of closers; starts back on the drop. -Mike Beer

Post Time: 1:54 ET

Track: Gulfstream (3rd Race)

Horse: SING SING (#2, 4-1)

split next out winners Junction Road and Relampago Verde in his most recent start over the Tapeta but perhaps even better suited switching back to grass today against same kind. -Mike Welsch

Post Time: 2:04 ET

Track: Keeneland (3rd Race)

Horse: RED BEACH (#6, 20-1)

If trainer G Sacco has run a first-time starter at KEE, it hasn't happened the last five years. This is a long established outfit that knows what a good horse looks like, and one can't help but wonder why they have brought RED BEACH to debut under the bright lights if not because she has shown the requisite ability during morning training. Looks from here like she landed in a very winnable spot. -Marcus Hersh

Post Time: 2:26 ET

Track: Gulfstream (4th Race)

Horse: LONDON (#3, 7-2)

LONDON flashed speed in debut, had race flattered when runner-up La Dolce came back to win at even money with 70 Beyer shortly thereafter. Has been freshened, working well on Tapeta for her return. -Mike Welsch

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Post Time: 3:24 ET

Track: Oaklawn (4th Race)

Horse: AWOL (#10, 6-1)

AWOL is a honest horse. He also has an age edge on ASHBURNER, who draws a better post than top choice. -Mary Rampellini

Post Time: 3:30 ET

Track: Gulfstream (6th Race)

Horse: LA TOMASITA (#4, 4-1)

LA TOMASITA showed some early foot after tough start in only previous start and both second and third finishers that day have since won MSW races. Working well on Tapeta for return, gets Lasix for first time, perhaps a question of fitness with limited work tab showing off the bench. -Mike Welsch

Post Time: 4:02 ET

Track: Gulfstream (7th Race)

Horse: JESTINA (#1, 7-2)

JESTINA a late running sort who should benefit from what projects to be lively pace scenario if this field holds together at post time. Well spotted for this tag. -Mike Welsch

Post Time: 4:21 ET

Track: Aqueduct (7th Race)

Horse: FIFI LA FUME (#4, 15-1)

FIFI LA FUME had run better than it looks through some tough trips before pulling off an upset to break her maiden here last October; thought she ran at least as well as both ONE LAST KNOCK and LONG LEGGED QUEEN despite finishing behind those rivals when turned back for her most recent start on this surface; back to grass after a couple of spins on dirt to get started as a 4yo. -Mike Beer

Post Time: 4:53 ET

Track: Aqueduct (8th Race)

Horse: FORCE OF MISCHIEF (#6, 20-1)

FORCE OF MISCHIEF is sent out by a barn that traditionally heats up in the spring at Aqueduct, particularly on the grass - after going winless through the winter in NY, Donk won three races here last week. While primarily getting sprinters, Honest Mischief has proven to be a solid turf sire, and there is plenty of turf and distance in this female family; looked to be prepping in the debut last week, and wheels right back with a stretch-out on turf. -Mike Beer

Post Time: 5:21 ET

Track: Turf Paradise (3rd Race)

Horse: DESPERATE MAN (#5, 5-1)

DESPERATE MAN is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers).

Post Time: 5:51 ET

Track: Turf Paradise (4th Race)

Horse: IMPROBABLE BET (#1, 8-1)

IMPROBABLE BET looked very good two and three back and at good odds. He broke last in his most recent and perhaps that is why he ran poorly. Speed horses often get discouraged if not able to be forwardly placed. The alternative is that this horse is going off form. We wrote it and we don't believe it. Other speed is noted. -Scott Ehlers