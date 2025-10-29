Watch out for longshot Japanese runner American Stage in Breeders' Cup Sprint
In 2021, Japan announced their presence on horse racing’s global stage, taking two races on Breeders’ Cup Saturday. This year, with the Breeders’ Cup back at Del Mar, Japan once again has a solid chance to add to their tally. Forever Young in the Classic appears Japan’s best chance but a massive longshot in the Sprint could pull a surprise upset.
The six-furlong Sprint is missing divisional leader Book’em Danno and instead, a seemingly wide-open field of 14 will gather. Trainer Yoshito Yahagi saddled the two Japanese winners in 2021 and trains Forever Young. In the Sprint, he’ll send out American Stage, a Kentucky-bred 3-year-old that sold for $500,000 at the Keeneland September sale in 2023.
To end his juvenile season, American Stage rattled off three wins, the last coming on turf. To start his season this year, Yahagi sent American Stage to Dubai, where he ran second in a Grade 3 race to Tuz, winner of last year’s Dubai Golden Shaheen. Tuz looked poised to win that race again this year but finished third, with American Stage fading to sixth.
That sixth-place finish is better than it looks, as American Stage was close to a fast pace and weakened late on the long Meydan stretch. Last out, American Stage was second by a neck in a minor stakes in Japan, albeit over a muddy track.
American Stage is by top stallion Into Mischief, who has sired plenty of Breeders’ Cup winners. American Stage’s dam, Bonita Mia, produced stakes winner and near millionaire Super Chow.
Ryusei Sakai will be aboard American Stage from post 9. At 30-1 on the morning line, American Stage would be quite the shocker but he’s lightly raced and offers plenty of upside in a wide-open race.
The top three finishers from last year’s race are back Saturday, led by winner Straight No Chaser. Trained by Dan Blacker, Straight No Chaser won the Riyadh Dirt Sprint in Saudi Arabia to start the year but then faltered in the Golden Shaheen. Back stateside, Straight No Chaser got a rest before coming off the bench to run third in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship, a race he won last year.
Regular rider John Velazquez will be aboard Straight No Chaser from post 12 with odds of 8-1.
Bentornato was second behind Straight No Chaser last year but he’s pegged as the 5-2 favorite this year, despite starting just once this year. Returning from an injury, Bentornato, trained by Jose D’Angelo, won the Louisville Thoroughbred Society Stakes at Churchill Downs in September. While the victory was impressive, the field was certainly weaker than he’ll face Saturday. Irad Ortiz Jr. will be aboard from post 10.
Mullikin was third in this race last year as the favorite and has been off form this year. Last year’ Mullikin won the Grade 1 Forego and that was his last victory. While this year’s Forego was Mullikin’s lone bad start this year, he just doesn’t appear to have that same punch as last year. He’ll need to regain last year’s form and if he does, he will certainly be dangerous. Flavien Prat will be aboard for trainer Rodolphe Brisset from post 11.
Kopion is the 7-2 second choice on the morning line, after trainer Richard Mandella opted to run the filly in this race over the Filly and Mare Sprint, where she would have been a heavy favorite. Kopion dazzled in the Grade 1 Derby City Distaff in May at Churchill Downs but then ran second in the Great Lady M. at Los Alamitos. Last out, Mandella tried Kopion going longer in the Clement L. Hirsch, where she finished second to Seismic Beauty, the favorite in the Distaff.
Kopion stacks up on speed figures but the rail draw certainly doesn’t help her. Mike Smith, the all-time winningest Breeders’ Cup jockey, will be aboard.
Imagination, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Santa Anita Sprint Championship over runner-up Dr. Venkman, who breaks from post 6 Saturday, and Straight No Chaser. Imagination was a talented 3-year-old last year and appears to be better sprinting. Juan Hernandez rides from post 7.
Banishing, who breaks from post 2 under Tyler Gaffalione, will be making his 11th start of the year, though it will be his first for trainer Chad Summers. David Jacobson had trained Banishing but due to an administration issue, Summers will be the trainer of record.
Lovesick Blues, Grade 1 Bing Crosby winner, Patriot Spirit, the Grade 3 Vosburgh winner, Big City Lights, off since January, Grade 1 winner Nakatomi, Mad House, winner of the Grade 2 Gallant Bob, and Grade 3 winner Whatchatalkinabout complete the main body of the field. Valiant Force is the only horse on the also-eligible list.
The Sprint goes as race 6 on Saturday’s 12-race card, with a 4:21 p.m. Eastern post time.
More Horse Racing News
Is Portnoy the Spartacus that horseplayers need in the war against CAWs?