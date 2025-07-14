Bellissimo! Italian Soiree stuns in Coronation Cup
A string of lights twinkling beneath the stars. A few bottles of Barolo. Perhaps Sinatra crooning in the background. These are the makings of an Italian soiree. But at the Spa last Friday, a final time of 1:02.21 is all that was needed to get the party started.
The John Terranova-trained Italian Soiree captured only her second career victory in the Grade 3, $175,000 Coronation Cup, a 5 1/2-furlong turf race for sophomore fillies, at the Saratoga Race Course.
Soiree was a 14-1 morning line longshot heading into the race, but with Luis Saez aboard, she was able to surge past 2-1 Cloe and 14-1 Laurice late in the stretch, winning by a length.
“I was a little worried at the top of stretch, I didn’t really have anywhere to go but we found a way and she gave me a good turn of foot,” Saez told NYRA. “When we had the clear run, she gave me a good kick.”
Tonja Terranova, assistant trainer and wife to John, said that the training duo had been waiting to try out Soiree as a turf sprinter.
“She ran really well in the turf races last year as a 2-year-old, but we thought shortening her up would really be what she wanted to do,” Tonja said.
A speculated next step for Italian Soiree could be the Galway, a 5 1/2-furlong turf sprint for sophomore fillies, which will occur on Aug. 7 at Saratoga.
Soiree was bred in Kentucky by Repole Stable and is a sister to stakes-winner Be Better. She was purchased for $600,000 at the 2024 OBS March Sale of 2-Year-Olds in Training. With her victory in the Coronation Cup, she added $96,250 to her career winnings and bolstered her record to 8-2-1-0.
Last summer, Soiree finished 2nd in the Grade 3 Adirondack Stakes, before placing outside the top three for five straight races. After a 6th place showing in the Jersey Girl Stakes in June, the Uncle Mo bay needed a win. She got one.