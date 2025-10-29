Horse Racing Playbook for October 30th, 2025: Best Races to Bet
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Belmont at the Big A, Woodbine, Del Mar, and Remington.
Post Time: 1:10 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A 1st
Horse: CLARIVIDENTE (#5, 6-1)
CLARIVIDENTE earned a field-best 64 Beyer when second-best to a favored winner after dueling the pace at Finger Lakes three starts back; saw her figure regress in the next start, but she also ran fine that day while forced to chase a front-running winner throughout; turf to dirt after just missing on the grass last time. -Mike Beer
Post Time: 4:00 ET
Track: Del Mar 2nd
Horse: FAR WESTERN (#6, 7-2)
FAR WESTERN is the choice based on his runner-up finish last out in a $25k claiming N2L open to older. It's a class drop to age-restricted claiming; 'WESTERN has speed for a pressing trip and a comfortable outside post (6 of 7). -Brad Free
Post Time: 4:40 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A 8th
Horse: OUT OF THE FOG (#4, 6-1)
OUT OF THE FOG is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer).
Post Time: 5:59 ET
Track: Woodbine 2nd
Horse: FUN FELLA (#6, 12-1)
FUN FELLA went five-wide on the first turn before tiring last out in an inner turf route that you can draw a line through. He was also in tough two back in another double-digit loss and could get back on track in this $25K non-two claimer. -Ron Gierkink
Post Time: 6:00 ET
Track: Del Mar 6th
Horse: WEST FRESNO (#5, 5-1)
WEST FRESNO trained fairly well following her fifth-place debut according to the clocker for socalworkoutreport.com. For her second start, 'FRESNO meets a weak field of Cal-bred maiden-50s. She broke from the rail in her debut, set the pace, and dueled into the stretch before fading. Not bad, though the figure came back low. Good works since, better post (5 of 8), and likely improvement second out makes her the tepid choice. -Brad Free
Post Time: 6:28 ET
Track: Woodbine 3rd
Horse: SCAT GIRL (#2, 5-1)
SCAT GIRL failed to stay 1 1/2 miles against the boys most recently in the Breeders' Stakes, the anchor leg of the Canadian Triple Crown. She awaited room in the stretch while in the midst of an inside rally before checking in second two back in the Wonder Where Stakes, another inner turf route. She beat non-two OS/$40K company three back on the Tapeta, over which she worked a quick half the other day. -Ron Gierkink
Post Time: 7:00 ET
Track: Del Mar 8th
Horse: MYSTIC MOSES (#9, 5-1)
MYSTIC MOSES returns to the DMR track on which he ran well at this Cal-bred MSW level in summer, second and third with pressing trips. He misfired twice since, but both were on grass, a surface he is not bred for. Gelded since raced, back on dirt, speed to press from a a post near the outside, he can win with an up-front trip. -Brad Free
Post Time: 7:26 ET
Track: Woodbine 5th
Horse: CRUCIAL TAUNT (#1, 6-1)
CRUCIAL TAUNT won convincingly at this level and distance with a career high 74 Beyer in his penultimate race while claimed. He folded after battling three-wide for the lead in a tougher spot most recently and has since breezed a lively half for a trainer with a 17% strike rate second-time off a claim in the past five years ($1.09 ROI). -Ron Gierkink
Post Time: 7:30 ET
Track: Del Mar 9th
Horse: RIBBONS (#1, 5-1)
RIBBONS had a miserable trip last time in a similar N1X turf mile for 3yo fillies that can be disregarded. She broke from post 8, was five-wide the first turn and wide throughout before she chucked it. It was a toss race. Now she moves to the inside post, she is quick enough to set the pace while saving ground, and can be long gone based on her three turf starts this summer at DMR: MSW win, and a pair of in-the-money finishes in N1X. Come and catch her. -Brad Free
Post Time: 10:44 ET
Track: Remington 9th
Horse: KNOCK'EM OUT JERRY (#7, 6-1)
KNOCK'EM OUT JERRY has moved forward with each of his starts at the meet and could be sitting on a peak effort in the third start of his form cycle. -Mary Rampellini
